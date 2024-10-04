Wyoming hospital trustee steps down

Mark Hoskinson, MD, resigned as trustee of the board that oversees Gillette, Wyo.-based Campbell County Health to focus on a clinic he owns.

He stepped down from the Campbell County Health board of trustees with two years left in his four-year term, according to an Oct. 4 news release shared with Becker's.

As chief medical officer and owner of Hoskinson Health & Wellness Clinic, Dr. Hoskinson said in an Oct. 1 letter that he is resigning to "provide the highest level of care" to clinic patients, the Gillette News Record reported Oct. 4.

Applications for his vacancy will be postponed until after the general election vote to fill three other open positions on the board, the release said.

Campbell County Health is affiliated with Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth and includes an acute care hospital and clinics.