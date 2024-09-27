226-bed Prime hospital names CEO

Sam Itani was named CEO of Shasta Regional Medical Center, a 226-bed facility in Redding, Calif.

Mr. Itani began his new role on Sept. 16, taking the helm from Allen Stefanek, who had been serving in the role during an interim period, according to a news release.

Most recently, Mr. Itani spent three years as CEO of Southwest Healthcare-Corona (Calif.) Regional Medical Center. He also previously served as senior vice president of operations at Adventist Health in Bakersfield, Calif.

Shasta Regional is part of Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare.