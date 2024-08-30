226-bed Prime hospital names CEO

Allen Stefanek was named CEO of Shasta Regional Medical Center, a 226-bed facility in Redding, Calif., according to an Aug. 28 news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Stefanek joins the hospital from Advanced Medical Management, a healthcare consulting company, according to the release. He succeeds former CEO Casey Fatch.

Returning to Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare, Shasta Regional's owner, Mr. Stefanek previously served as CEO of Prime's West Anaheim Medical Center and La Palma Intercommunity Hospital in Orange County, according to the release. He also previously served as vice president of operations at Prime.