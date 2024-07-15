Montana hospital reshuffles top leadership

Jennifer Savage, who had been serving as interim CEO of Warm Springs-based Montana State Hospital since January, is no longer a state employee, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Health and Human Services, confirmed to Becker's.

Ms. Savage is the fourth administrator in the last two years to lead the publicly operated psychiatric hospital, which lost federal certification in April 2022 after failing to meet Medicare's basic health and safety standards, the Missoulian reported.

DPHHS spokesperson Jon Ebelt said Kevin Flanigan, MD, has been hired as the hospital's new permanent CEO, effective Aug. 12. DPHHS State Medical Officer Doug Harrington, MD, will temporarily oversee hospital operations in preparation for Dr. Flanigan's arrival with continued support from the DPHHS director's office and consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal.

"This leadership transition is ultimately part of the facility's ongoing and significant cultural, clinical and operational transformation following decades of neglect from previous administrations," Mr. Ebelt said.

The leadership changes come as DPHHS announced a significant organizational restructuring. In a July 10 email to hospital staff, which was shared with Becker's, DPHHS announced Ms. Savage's departure, without providing any specific reasons, as well as the creation of the Health Care Facilities Practice to replace the Healthcare Facilities Division "and allow for more robust support of our state-run health care facilities and patients."

The Health Care Facilities Practice will be led by a new Health Care Facilities executive director, who will be supported by a team comprised of the following Helena-based positions: deputy healthcare facilities executive director, healthcare facilities financial manager, healthcare facilities chief nursing officer (filled), and healthcare facilities quality improvement and regulatory affairs officer, Mr. Brereton said. An updated organizational chart is published here.

Dr. Flanigan will join Montana State Hospital from Ridgecrest (Calif.) Regional Hospital, where he served as the chief administrative officer for medical services since 2021.