Kaleida COO takes on interim president role at subsidiary

Cheryl Klass, BSN, RN, executive vice president and COO at Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health, has been appointed to a new interim leadership role.

Ms. Klass was named interim president of Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System, according to a Sept. 3 news release from Kaleida Health, its parent organization.

The two organizations began searching for a new president in April after its former president, Jill Owns, MD, resigned to return to private medical practice. Ms. Klass will lead as interim president until a new president has been selected, which is expected to occur by the end of the year, the release said.

Ms. Klass joined Kaleida Health in 2004 as president of what was then the Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo. In November, she shared plans to retire from the organization after the first quarter of 2024, once her successor as COO was selected and in place.