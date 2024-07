Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt., has named Michelle Buck, DPN, RN, as the system's new chief nursing officer.

Most recently, Dr. Buck was the inpatient director of nursing at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., where she spent over 22 years of her career.

Dr. Buck will replace Anneke Merritt, the system's director of quality, who held the role of chief nurse in the interim.

Dr. Buck's appointment to the role takes effect immediately.