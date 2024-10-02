Beth Israel taps hospital COO from Catholic Health

Randolph "Randy" Howard Jr. has been named senior vice president and COO of Burlington, Mass.-based Lahey Hospital & Medical Center.

Mr. Howard has more than three decades of healthcare experience, including 20 years as a medical services corps officer in the Army, according to an Oct. 1 news release shared with Becker's.

He most recently served as COO of St. Catherine of Siena Hospital in Smithtown, N.Y., part of Catholic Health, the release said. Prior to that, he held various roles at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center is part of Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health.