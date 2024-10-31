Florida system welcomes back 'boomerang' CEO

Aurelio Fernandez III, who retired as president and CEO of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System in 2022, is returning to the organization.

Mr. Fernandez was named interim CEO of Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, effective immediately, according to an Oct. 31 news release from Broward Health shared with Becker's.

After retiring, Mr. Fernandez joined Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health Medical Center as interim CEO and later became executive-in-residence at the system's corporate offices, the release said.

He will continue in his executive-in-residence role at Broward Health in addition to the interim CEO position at Memorial.

"I am thrilled to be returning to Memorial," Mr. Fernandez said in the release. "Throughout my career I've had the opportunity to create what I hope most would consider a lasting healthcare legacy for our community. I'm excited to continue to bring leadership and vision to both Memorial and Broward Health as they explore new ways to collaborate and elevate healthcare across South Florida."

Mr. Fernandez spent nearly two decades with Memorial Healthcare before becoming COO in 2012 and CEO in 2016.