Memorial Healthcare System CEO to retire

Aurelio M. Fernandez III is retiring as president and CEO of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.

He will retire at the end of April after six years at the helm of the organization, according to a March 15 news release.

"My tenure as president and CEO has been the most rewarding time of my career," Mr. Fernandez said in the release. "Memorial has a great culture and I'm very proud of the work our employees do every day for patients and the community."

Mr. Fernandez became president and CEO of Memorial Healthcare System in 2016.

During his tenure, the system broke ground on a $125 million home for the Memorial Cancer Institute, expanded pediatric services in Palm Beach County and opened the first four floors of a 130,000-square-foot medical pavilion at Memorial Hospital Miramar, according to the release. Mr. Fernandez is also credited with establishing the health system's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Before assuming the top leadership role at Memorial Healthcare System, Mr. Fernandez was CEO of Memorial Hospital Miramar and later COO of the health system.