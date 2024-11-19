Oklahoma hospital CEO to retire

Warren Kean Spellman, CEO of Grady Memorial Hospital in Chickasha, Okla., will retire in March after a 45-year career.

Mr. Spellman has led Grady Memorial since 2013, according to a Nov. 18 LinkedIn post from the hospital.

During his tenure, the hospital expanded its services and facilities, modernized infrastructure, implemented new medical technologies, and transitioned to an updated electronic medical record system, according to the post.

"Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones, saved the hospital through very turbulent financial times, and stabilized this community to be able to continue to fight the never-ending challenges of rural healthcare," Mr. Spellman said in the post.

Grady Memorial Hospital employs more than 450 people across its hospital, clinics and medical group.