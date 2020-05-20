Oklahoma hospital CEO urges county not to drop guard in pandemic fight

An Oklahoma hospital CEO is warning about potential community COVID-19 spread and calling for continued caution amid the pandemic, according to The Express-Star.

Warren Kean Spellman serves as CEO of Grady Memorial Hospital in Chickasha, Okla.

During a Grady County commissioners meeting May 18, Mr. Spellman expressed concern about community spread in Chickasha, saying there are people who have an infected loved one who then go to work and/or go out in public without a mask on, according to The Express-Star.

He called for a "good neighbor" policy on wearing masks and for people who are sick to stay home.

Mr. Spellman also pointed to precautions his hospital is taking and said although hospitals are not overwhelmed, people should not take risks that could put them in the hospital.

As of May 19, there were 5,489 reported COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, according to the state health department.

Read the full report here.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.