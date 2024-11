Nick Bejarano has been named president and CEO of AdventHealth Manchester (Ky.), effective Dec. 15.

Mr. Bejarano joined AdventHealth in 2019 and most recently served as vice president and COO of AdventHealth DeLand (Fla.), according to a Nov. 18 news release from the health system.

In that role, he focused on improving operational efficiency and developing new service lines, including neurospine and vascular surgery, the release said.

AdventHealth Manchester is a 49-bed hospital.