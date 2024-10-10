CHS hospital in Florida names interim CEO

Sal Perla, DrPH, was named interim CEO of Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West, Fla., according to his LinkedIn page.

Dr. Perla previously worked at Dallas-based Steward Health Care, which sought Chapter 11 protection May 6 and has been working to sell its remaining hospitals.

He has overseen operations at several Massachusetts facilities, including Norwood Hospital, Nashoba Valley Medical Center, and Holy Family Hospital, according to his LinkedIn.

Steward recently filed a notice of closure for Norwood Hospital. It closed Ayer-based Nashoba Valley Medical Center on Aug. 31. Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital took over Holy Family Hospital in Methuen and Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill for $28 million.

Lower Keys Medical Center is part of Community Health Systems, a for-profit health system based in Franklin, Tenn.