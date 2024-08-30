2 Steward Massachusetts hospitals to close

Dallas-based Steward Health Care is set to close two of its Massachusetts hospitals, Boston-based Carney Hospital and Ayer-based Nashoba Valley Medical Center, at 7 a.m. Aug. 31.

The for-profit health system, which sought Chapter 11 protection May 6, received approval from U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Christopher Lopez on July 31 to close the hospitals.

Steward will provide a basic life support ambulance and an advanced life support ambulance at both hospitals 24/7 for seven days beginning at 7 a.m. Aug. 31 following the closures, a health system spokesperson told Becker's on Aug. 30.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Public Health told Becker's in an Aug. 30 statement that it has also been working with fire chiefs to design a plan to keep a "strong emergency response system in the region."

"The Healey-Driscoll administration shares the frustration of communities and staff regarding Steward's planned closures of Carney and Nashoba Valley Hospitals," the spokesperson said, referring to the Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll. "We have been working with other hospitals and health centers in these regions to preserve access to essential medical services, help patients transition their care and connect staff with new employment opportunities."

David Schildmeier, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Nurses Association, told Becker's in an Aug. 29 statement that the union remains hopeful that a solution can be found to keep the hospitals open if not before the closure, then shortly after.

"There still is an active and concerted effort by local officials in both communities speaking with state and potential bidders and operators for both facilities," Mr. Schildmeier said.

News of the closures comes as Steward entered into definitive agreements with Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan and Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital to take on four of its other Massachusetts hospitals.

Lifespan plans to purchase Taunton, Mass.-based Morton Hospital and Fall River, Mass.-based St. Anne's Hospital for $175 million. Lawrence General is working to purchase Holy Family Hospital in Methuen (Mass.) and Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill (Mass.).

Steward is also working to finalize an agreement to sell Brockton, Mass.-based Good Samaritan Medical Center and Boston-based St. Elizabeth's Medical Center to Boston Medical Center.







