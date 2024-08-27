North Dakota system names CFO

Minot, N.D-based Trinity Health has named Jason Hotchkiss CFO.

Mr. Hotchkiss comes to the health system from Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health, where he served as a CFO and operations/finance subject matter expert, according to an Aug. 27 Trinity Health news release.

At MultiCare, Mr. Hotchkiss' role included financial oversight of 29 urgent care clinics, 15 occupational health clinics and several hospitals, according to the release.

He also previously served as the CFO of Kennewick, Wash.-based Trio Health and as COO and CFO of Ottumwa (Iowa) Regional Health Center.