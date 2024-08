Alabaster, Ala.-based Shelby Baptist Medical Center has named Marc Nakagawa as its new CFO.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Nakagawa served as CFO of Palmdale (Calif.) Regional Medical Center, according to an Aug. 26 news release shared with Becker's.

The hospital also named Beth Hock its new CNO. Previously, Ms. Hock served as CNO of Missoula, Mo.-based St. Patrick Hospital, according to another Aug. 26 news release shared with Becker's.