Kissimmee-based HCA Florida Osceola Hospital named JoAnne Masongsong, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer, effective Sept. 3.

She will oversee the hospital nursing team and the emergency departments, as well as the women's services and critical care units, according to an Aug. 8 news release from Davie-based HCA Florida Healthcare.

Ms. Masongsong recently served as assistant chief nursing officer at St. David's Medical Center in Houston.