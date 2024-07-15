Palomar Health Medical Group taps interim president

Escondido, Calif.-based Palomar Health has appointed Russ Riehl interim president of its medical group.

Over the last 21 years, Mr. Riehl has served in various leadership roles at Palomar Health, including in his dual role as both the health system's vice president of ambulatory services and vice president of operations for the medical group.

Palomar Health Medical Group operates as the outpatient arm of the health system and includes almost 300 primary and specialty providers, according to a July 15 news release shared with Becker's.

The group serves more than 200,000 patients a year at its 20 locations across northern San Diego County and southern Riverside County.