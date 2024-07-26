WVU hospital CEO to take on additional facility

Tony Martinelli, PharmD, will become president and CEO of New Martinsville, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine Wetzel County Hospital on Aug. 15.

Dr. Martinelli will continue to lead Glen Dale, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital as its president and CEO, according to a July 26 news release from the Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine. He stepped into the role in January and was the hospital's first COO prior to that.

He will succeed Sean Smith, who will become CEO of WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg.

WVU Medicine is the largest system in the state, with 25 hospitals.