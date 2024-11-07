HCA hospital in Texas names COO

Valerie Newman was named COO of St. David's Georgetown (Texas) Hospital, effective Sept. 30, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Newman joined the facility from Medical City Weatherford (Texas), where she served as vice president of operations.

Earlier in her career, she was an administrative resident at HCA Florida Osceola in Kissimmee, the release noted.

Both St. David's Georgetown and HCA Florida Osceola are part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Ms. Newman also previously served as a senior administrative consultant at Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health Shands Hospital, which is not affiliated with HCA Healthcare.