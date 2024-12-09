New York hospital names CEO, chief nursing and medical officers

The Nassau Health Care Corp. board has appointed three leaders — including its president and CEO — to serve at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, N.Y.

Megan Ryan has been named president and CEO after assuming the role on an interim basis in January, according to a Dec. 5 news release from the hospital. She previously served as general counsel of the corporation, which operates the hospital, for nearly a decade.

The board also named Grace Ting, MD, chief medical officer, and Shannon Costello, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer. Both had been serving in the roles on an interim basis, the release said.

The corporation's COO, John Donnelly, is no longer with the organization, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to Becker's in October.

The leadership moves come as Nassau University Medical Center seeks $83 million in state funding. It has filed a financial improvement plan, with Ms. Ryan making "enormous progress" toward its implementation, corporation Chairman Matthew Bruderman said in the release.

Ms. Ryan succeeds Anthony Boutin, MD, whose term expired in October 2023. The board voted in January to not renew Dr. Boutin's contract and began searching for new leadership, including a chief medical officer and chief nursing officer.

The hospital's financial position has improved significantly, Ms. Ryan said in the release. Over the past nine months, progress has been made through expanding patient services and inaugurating new facilities, she said.

"As of today, I'm happy to report that we have more than double the cash balances than we had in December of last year, even after our recent payroll, retiree reimbursements, vendor payments and physician faculty practice compensation," Ms. Ryan wrote in a Sept. 30 letter to employees shared with Becker's.

Nassau University Medical Center is a public safety-net hospital that employs about 3,600 people.