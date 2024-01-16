New York hospital CEO ousted

The board that oversees Nassau University Medical Center, a 530-bed tertiary care teaching hospital in East Meadow, N.Y., ousted Anthony Boutin, MD, as the hospital's president and CEO, Newsday reported.

Nassau Health Care Corp. board members voted unanimously Jan. 12 to begin searching for a new leader, according to the publication. Megan Ryan, the corporation's general counsel, was selected as interim president and CEO.

"Dr. Boutin's term expired in October of 2023 and was not renewed as part of several leadership changes that are being made in furtherance of a comprehensive reform plan for the hospital's financial management and operations currently underway," an NHCC spokesperson said in a statement shared with Becker's Jan. 16. "We hired a new CFO in December and now will commence search[ing] for a permanent CEO, chief medical officer and chief nursing officer."

During the Jan. 12 meeting, board members voted not to extend Dr. Boutin's CEO appointment and provided him with 90 days' notice that his appointment as chief medical officer and emergency department director would not be renewed, according to Newsday.

Dr. Boutin and Ms. Ryan declined to comment to the publication.

Dr. Boutin joined NUMC in 2007 as chair of the emergency medicine department and in 2019 advanced to the role of chief medical officer, according to his biography on the hospital's website. He became president and CEO in 2020.

During his tenure, he routinely briefed board members and the public about NUMC's struggles and successes during the pandemic, and led the hospital amid financial challenges, according to Newsday. An NHCC spokesperson told Becker's that the hospital underwent a review of its finances in 2023 and to date has identified more than $100 million in revenue enhancing and cost saving initiatives.

NUMC is affiliated with New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health. The hospital is part of NuHealth, which also includes A. Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility and a network of family health centers.