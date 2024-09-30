Detroit Medical Center names group CFO

The Detroit Medical Center has named Tara Vafadari group CFO.

Ms. Vafadari joins the Detroit Medical Center from Roswell, Ga.-based Wellstar North Fulton Hospital, where she served as vice president of finance and CFO, according to a Sept. 26 DMC news release.

In her new role, Ms. Vafadari will provide financial oversight and management for revenue cycle, financial operations and budgeting, supply chain and procurement operations for the health system, according to the release. She also directly supports financial operations for graduate medical education and the DMC University Lab.

Detroit Medical Center is operated by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. Ms. Vafadar previously served as CFO of Tenet's Baptist Health System in San Antonio and controller at Tenet's Hospitals of Providence in El Paso, Texas, according to the release.