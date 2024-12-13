Nebraska hospital taps CEO

Jonathan Reiners has been appointed CEO of Chadron (Neb.) Community Hospital & Health Services, effective Jan. 6.

Mr. Reiners brings 17 years of healthcare experience, during which he led initiatives for operational improvements and cost reductions, according to a Dec. 13 news release from the hospital.

He comes to the hospital from Community Hospital in McCook, Neb., where he has served as director of strategy since 2018, according to his LinkedIn page.

Sean Wolfe was named interim CEO in February, following the resignation of Nathan Hough, who had been CEO since 2020.