Nebraska hospital exec to serve 2 systems at once

Sean Wolfe has been selected as interim CEO of Chadron (Neb.) Community Hospital & Health Services, in addition to his role as CFO of a nearby, unaffiliated hospital.

Mr. Wolfe currently serves as CFO of McCook, Neb.-based Community Hospital, and will maintain that status as he leads Chadron Community Hospital, according to a Feb. 27 Facebook post from the latter.

"Community Hospital in McCook has helped other hospitals in the region during times of transition and has long included in its mission the philosophy that, for the healthcare industry in rural America to be strong, we must be willing to assist each other whenever possible," the post said. "These partnerships are beneficial for both facilities involved as ideas and best practices can be shared and valuable relationships are built."

Mr. Wolfe takes the helm from Jennifer Brown, the hospital's CFO. She has acted as its interim CEO since Feb. 16, when Nathan Hough resigned from the role to pursue one closer to family.