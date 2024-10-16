Kentucky hospital names COO

Joey Waddell has been appointed COO of Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center in Prestonsburg, Ky.

Mr. Waddell, a Kentucky native, has more than two decades of healthcare experience, according to an Oct. 10 news release from Lexington, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare.

He previously served as COO of Clark Memorial Health in Jeffersonville, Ind., the release said.

Jonathan Koonce was named CEO of the 192-bed Prestonsburg facility in August.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare is a 14-hospital system with care sites in Kentucky and West Virginia, according to the release.