Kentucky system taps 2 hospital CEOs

Lexington, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare has appointed two new hospital CEOs.

Beau Masterson was named CEO of Barbourville (Ky.) ARH Hospital, according to an Aug. 6 news release from the system. He has been COO of Beckley (W.Va.) ARH Hospital since 2022.

Jonathan Koonce was tapped as CEO of Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center in Prestonsburg, Ky., according to a separate Aug. 6 news release from the system.

Mr. Koonce is new to Appalachian Regional, most recently serving as COO of Merit Health River Oaks in Flowood, Miss.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare is a 14-hospital system with locations in Kentucky and West Virginia.