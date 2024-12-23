AdventHealth names 2 regional leaders

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth is transitioning its East Florida Division leadership from a market-based structure to a regional structure.

The division will now comprise two regions, each with its own new leaders, according to a Dec. 23 news release from the health system.

David Weis has been promoted to president and CEO of the region covering east Volusia, Flagler and St. Johns counties, effective Jan. 12. Mr. Weis most recently served as president and CEO of AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.) and provided market leadership for facilities in east Volusia County.

Lorenzo Brown has been promoted to president and CEO of the region covering west Volusia, north Lake and south Sumter counties, effective Jan. 12. Mr. Brown most recently served as president and CEO of AdventHealth Fish Memorial in Orange City, Fla., and provided market leadership for facilities in west Volusia County.

AdventHealth will conduct a search to fill the CEO roles at AdventHealth Daytona Beach and Fish Memorial, the release said.

The leadership transition is part of a broader effort by AdventHealth to reorganize its leadership structure over the past few years.