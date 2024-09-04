UChicago Medicine names chief information security, privacy officer

UChicago Medicine has promoted Karen Habercoss to vice president, and chief information and privacy officer.

Ms. Habercoss previously spent several years as chief privacy officer at the academic health system. Yeman Collier, senior vice president and chief information officer, shared the news of Ms. Habercoss' promotion with staff Sept. 4, according to an internal memo sent to Becker's.

As chief privacy officer, Ms. Habercross led the system's privacy office, overseeing all federal, state and international privacy requirements. In her new role, she will continue to lead those efforts in addition to overseeing UChicago Medicine's information security office, which includes cyber incident response, identity and access management.

"Combining oversight of privacy and information security reflects the increasingly close collaboration between these two units," Mr. Collier wrote in an email to staff. "It also positions UChicago Medicine to better protect the safety of our patients, safeguard the data we hold, and comply with evolving regulations in a more cohesive manner."

Ms. Habecoss joined UChicago Medicine as a clinical social worker in the psychiatry department more than 25 years ago. She spent several years at a healthcare startup and The Joint Commission before returning to the organization in 2016.