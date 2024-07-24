UNC Health Blue Ridge taps CEO

Gary Paxson, BSN, RN, was named president and CEO of Morgantown, N.C.-based UNC Health Blue Ridge. He will step into the role Sept. 3 after a five-month search.

Mr. Paxson most recently served as president and CEO of Batesville, Ark.-based White River Health System, a role he has held since 2018, according to a July 24 news release from UNC Health Blue Ridge.

With his over 25 years of healthcare experience, Mr. Paxson's tenure has featured accomplishments in business fundamentals, employee engagement, operational performance and patient satisfaction, the release said.

Mr. Paxson will succeed Kathy Bailey, RN, who is retiring.

UNC Health Blue Ridge is a healthcare system with one hospital and over 40 other healthcare locations. It is affiliated with Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health System.