TriStar Kentucky hospital tap new CFO

Bowling Green, Ky.-based TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, has tapped Courtney Dalton as CFO.

In her new role, Ms. Dalton will oversee the 211-bed facility's financial departments, including patient access, finance, case management, health information management, revenue integrity, supply chain and information technology, according to an Oct. 21 news release shared with Becker's.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Dalton served as assistant CFO at HCA's Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Parkridge Health System.