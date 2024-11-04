New York children's hospital CEO to step down

Larry Levine, president and CEO of Valhalla, N.Y.-based Blythedale Children's Hospital, will step down from his position at the end of 2025, according to a Nov. 4 news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Levine has helmed New York state's only independent, specialty children's hospital since 2001. He has served nearly 50 years in healthcare.

"For more than two decades I have been endlessly inspired by the courage and determination of our young patients and their families," Mr. Levine said in the release. "We've accomplished so much on their behalf and now I look forward to passing the torch to a new CEO, to build on our work and take Blythedale to new heights."

During Mr. Levine's tenure, Blythedale Children's invested $170 million to expand and modernize its facilities, acquire advanced technology and patient care equipment and rebuild the infrastructure, according to the release.

He also conceptualized and implemented numerous programs, including the health home and caregiver education programs, and has served as a public policy advocate.