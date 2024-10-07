HCA Florida hospital appoints new CFO

Madeline Ashley -

Collin Pruitt has been appointed CFO of Palatka-based HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, effective Oct. 14. 

Prior to his new role, Mr. Pruitt served as assistant CFO of Gainesville-based HCA Florida North Florida Hospital. He also served as the hospital's co-chief staffing officer and co-ethics and compliance officer, according to an Oct. 7 news release shared with Becker's

Mr. Pruitt also spent six years in accounting leadership roles at HCA Florida Healthcare's West Florida division hospitals. He also held leadership positions at the West Florida division office.

