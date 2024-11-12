Ballad, Encompass tap CEO for Tennessee rehab hospital

Cody Murdock has been named CEO of Rehabilitation Hospital of Kingsport (Tenn.).

Mr. Murdock most recently served as associate administrator at Johnson City (Tenn.) Medical Center, according to a Nov. 12 Rehabilitation Hospital of Kingsport news release shared with Becker's. In that role, he was instrumental in overseeing renovation projects and developing budgets.

Rehabilitation Hospital of Kingsport, a 50-bed inpatient facility, is a joint venture between Johnson City-based Ballad Health and Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health.