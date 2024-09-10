California hospital hires new chief medical officer

James Keany, MD, has been named chief medical officer of Long Beach, Calif.-based St. Mary Medical Center.

In his new role, Dr. Keany will oversee clinical operations, contribute to strategic planning and provide leadership and support to the medical staff, according to a Sept. 10 news release shared with Becker's. The hospital is part of San Francisco-based Dignity Health.

Most recently, he has served as West Region vice president for US Acute Care Solutions. He also held leadership positions at Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Providence Mission Hospital.