Tenet taps 2-hospital CFO

Romaine Layne has been named CFO of West Palm Beach, Fla.-based St. Mary’s Medical Center and Palm Beach Children's Hospital, according to a LinkedIn post from St. Mary's.

Ms. Layne most recently served as CFO of ambulatory services at Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health. She was named one of Becker's 160 CFOs to know in 2024.

St. Mary’s and Palm Beach Children's Hospital are owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. She is returning to Tenet after previously serving as the controller at Miami-based North Shore Medical Center and Coral Gables (Fla.) Hospital, according to the post.