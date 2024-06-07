160 CFOs to know | 2024

The chief financial officers featured on this list are helming financial functions for health systems and hospitals throughout the U.S.

These leaders are instrumental in strategic financial planning, expansions and joint ventures for their organizations. These CFOs take on responsibility for the financial sustainability of their hospitals and health systems, and are key to their organizations' overall success.

Note: Becker's Healthcare developed this list based on nominations and editorial research. This list is not exhaustive, nor is it an endorsement of included leaders or associated healthcare providers. Leaders cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Leaders are presented in alphabetical order.

Claire Agnew. CFO at Valleywise Health (Phoenix). Ms. Agnew is the CFO at Valleywise Health, where she oversees the financial strategy and operations of Arizona's only public teaching hospital and safety net system of care. With over 145 years of service to Maricopa County residents, Valleywise Health caters to a high percentage of uninsured and underinsured patients, offering a range of specialized medical services. Ms. Agnew's responsibilities include leading a senior leadership team in areas such as revenue cycle, finance, supply chain, and contracts and procurement, which ensures financial stability and successful funding for crucial projects like the construction of the new Valleywise Health Medical Center. Her leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic saw her securing grants to address staffing shortages, navigate financial challenges and sustain vital healthcare services. Her dedication, strategic vision and financial acumen have been instrumental in steering Valleywise Health through challenging times and advocating for improved healthcare outcomes for vulnerable populations.

Chris Allen. CFO at Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles). As CFO for Keck Medicine of USC, Mr. Allen oversees strategic financial plans, reporting, budgeting, revenue cycle and material management to ensure financial growth and stability, empowering the organization to deliver optimal patient care. With a background in financial planning and decision support, Mr. Allen leads financial strategy, long-range financial planning and capital process across Keck Medicine. He navigates the complexities of the healthcare industry while leading initiatives to improve revenue cycle operations and enhance overall financial performance. He is also actively engaged in promoting diversity and inclusion initiatives, serving on the organization's executive committee for diversity and inclusion and acting as the executive sponsor for one of the diversity and inclusion subcommittees for young early career professionals. He was recognized as a "Rising Star" CFO by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2022.

Michael Allen. CFO at OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.). Mr. Allen leads a team of 1,600 partners in the finance division at OSF HealthCare. During his nine years in leadership at OSF, he and his team have rebuilt its financial systems and processes, established a best-in-class capital management process, improved key results in revenue cycle to top quartile and decile, overseen a 50% increase in assets, cash levels and revenue growth, automated work processes, implemented self-service pricing for patients, and eliminated non-value-add budgeting processes. Another of Mr. Allen's notable accomplishments was leading OSF to operational profitability following the Covid-19 pandemic. After a difficult labor market in fiscal year 2022, he led margin repair efforts to improve the organization’s operating margin by three percentage points or $140 million year-over-year through a reduction in travelers’ cost, cost efficiencies, renegotiated managed care contracts, value-based contract performance results and net patient revenue growth in excess of cost inflation. Previously, Mr. Allen served as CFO at La Crosse, Wis.-based Gundersen Health System and Winona (Minn.) Health.

Jennifer Alvey. Senior Vice President and CFO at Indiana University Health (Indianapolis). Ms. Alvey guided the Indiana University Health system through the COVID-19 pandemic, making investments to serve its patients in critical times. She spearheaded the system's resource command center during the pandemic, redeploying employees, implementing free childcare, setting up dorms and cost-free housing options for employees and setting up payment grace periods for patients. Before being appointed CFO, Ms. Alvey worked as IU Health's vice president of revenue cycle services and vice president and treasurer.

Adam Anolik. Senior Vice President and CFO of University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center. Mr. Anolik permanently assumed the role of CFO for the University of Rochester Medical Center in 2017, after having served in an interim capacity for several months. He manages the health system's revenues and operating budget of more than $5 billion annually. He brings a keen understanding of research funding, educational mission support, culture, diversity and strategic initiatives to the role. He first joined URMC in 1999 as director of financial operations and has taken on progressive responsibility as he was promoted to new roles.

Thomas Arnold. CFO of Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta). Mr. Arnold serves as CFO of Piedmont Healthcare, a 22-hospital system and the largest in the state of Georgia. He has managed the organization through a period of fantastic expansion, as the system grew from six hospitals to 22. Despite his executive position, he remains approachable and transparent, often taking the time to mentor young finance professionals.

Brad Barker. CFO for BrightView (Cincinnati). Mr. Barker plays a crucial role at BrightView, overseeing day-to-day operations related to mergers and acquisitions while ensuring the company's financial health. Leading departments including revenue cycle, financial planning, and product innovation, he ensures seamless coordination and comprehensive addiction care delivery across BrightView's expanding footprint, which now spans seven states and nearly 90 centers under his direction. Since 2023, Mr. Barker's efforts have facilitated the treatment of over 43,000 patients, underscoring his integral role in BrightView's mission.

Jill Batty. CFO of Cambridge (Mass.) Health Alliance. Ms. Batty joined Cambridge Health Alliance as CFO in 2014 after spending time as senior vice president of finance and CFO of Cheshire Medical Center / Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Keene, N.H. Her 20-plus years of experience in leadership molded her background in transitioning organizations from fee-for-service to population health management and navigating reimbursement shifts while generating significant operating margin improvements. Ms. Batty is a fellow of the Healthcare Financial Management Association and has experience as a strategist, healthcare consultant and financial executive.

Chris Bergman. Vice President and CFO of Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital. As the vice president and CFO of Dayton Children's Hospital, Mr. Bergman oversees accounting, accounts payable, payroll and revenue cycle processes. He is also responsible for risk management, medical records, corporate compliance and supply chain. He has spent more than 35 years of his career in healthcare, previously serving as vice president and CFO of Cincinnati-based Christ Hospital and CFO of Sparrow Health System in Lansing, Mich.

Laurie Beyer. Executive Vice President and CFO of GBMC HealthCare (Towson, Md.). Ms. Beyer joined GBMC HealthCare in 2017 after spending 25 years in executive roles. She most recently spent 11 years as senior vice president and CFO of Union Hospital of Cecil County where she developed finance and revenue cycle teams as well as converted the organization's patient revenue system. Ms. Beyer has experience leading an EHR implementation and spent time as corporate controller of St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore.

Craig Bjerke. Executive Vice President and CFO of Methodist Health System (Dallas). Mr. Bjerke is responsible for Methodist Health System's financial results and reporting. His overall goal as executive vice president and CFO is to ensure that reported financial results are healthy and sound. He has guided his team to successful year-over-year financial results, even during the challenges of the pandemic. Mr. Bjerke supports the system's overall goals, helping Methodist Health expand its mission, embrace quality, maximize stewardship, drive growth and promote culture.

Deborah Bloomfield, PhD. CFO at Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati). Dr. Bloomfield is responsible for financial operations, treasury and investment, supply chain, real estate development and managed care at Bon Secours Mercy Health. She has been with the system for the last decade, providing steady leadership through challenging times. She standardized and centralized Bon Secours' finance function, implemented the real estate management function and founded its group purchasing organization. She has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare finance and is a certified public accountant.

Colleen Blye. Executive Vice President and CFO of Montefiore Medicine (Bronx, N.Y.). Ms. Blye manages the financial strategy and operations of Montefiore Medicine and Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Under her leadership, Montefiore implemented a financial improvement program targeting $500 million in annual savings. She also drives initiatives to expand high-quality academic care to outpatient settings, increasing revenue and care accessibility. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Ms. Blye led efforts to double bed capacity, establish Covid-19 test sites and secure adequate personal protective equipment while procuring necessary funding from state and federal governments. In addition, Ms. Blye's advocacy at state and federal levels addresses financial challenges such as inadequate Medicaid reimbursement rates, rising inflation and escalating labor costs. Her strategic efforts help ensure Montefiore remains financially robust while providing care to underserved populations.

Carlos Bohorquez. CFO of El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.). Mr. Bohorquez is charged with leading the finance division for El Camino Health, a fully integrated, multihospital health system. He serves as the executive sponsor for the finance and investment committees and oversees the departments of finance, accounting, decision support, supply chain, coding, payroll, revenue cycle, account payable and more. Under his leadership, the system's financial results in 2022 were better than they have been in 20 years.

Bradley C. Bond. CFO for University Hospitals (Cleveland). Mr. Bond assumed the role of CFO at University Hospitals in February 2024, overseeing a wide array of financial services for the $6.0 billion health system. Recognized as a "Notable Leader in Finance" by Crain’s Cleveland Business in 2024, Mr. Bond plays a pivotal role in implementing the organization's mission investment strategy, which is focused on community health initiatives and addressing inequities. Amidst challenging economic landscapes, Mr. Bond's leadership has steered UH through financial crises, including navigating the recession and addressing post-pandemic challenges like supply chain disruptions and workforce shortages. Under his guidance, UH has exceeded financial targets, with ongoing initiatives to deliver care at lower costs and maintain credit ratings. With over 30 years of finance executive experience, Mr. Bond's tenure has seen successful debt restructuring, bond issuances and strategic acquisitions.

Francine Botek. Senior Vice President of Finance of St. Luke's University Health Network (Bethlehem, Pa.). Ms. Botek has spent over 20 years with St. Luke's University Health Network. She joined the system as vice president of finance in August 2000 and became the senior vice president of finance, overseeing revenue management, policy and integration, reimbursement and payer contracting in 2018.

Cara Breidster. CFO of the Suburban Region of IU Health (Indianapolis). Ms. Breidster joined IU Health in 2005 and spent time as CFO for the West Central Region before becoming the Indianapolis Suburban Region CFO. She also has experience as vice president of finance and corporate controller for the health system. Prior to joining IU Health, Ms. Breidster spent 17 years specializing in healthcare and tax consulting with Ernst and Young.

Michael Breslin. Group Senior Vice President, Treasurer and CFO of NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City). Mr. Breslin is group senior vice president, CFO and treasurer for NewYork-Presbyterian, a 10-hospital health system. He is responsible for financial planning, reporting, budgeting and revenue cycle. He also oversees the health system's reimbursement strategy, cost accounting, insurance, financing, managed care and supply chain. He joined NewYork-Presbyterian in 2015 after spending time as senior vice president of finance at New York Methodist Hospital and CFO of Lenox Hill Hospital and Richmond University Medical Center, both in New York City.

Robert Broermann. Executive Vice President and CFO of Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.). Mr. Broermann became executive vice president and CFO of Sentara Healthcare in 2001 after spending time as CFO of Tidewater Health Care, which merged with Sentara in 1998. He now oversees financial staff at 12 Sentara operating divisions in addition to the centralized finance teams. In addition to his responsibilities at Sentara, Mr. Broermann is chairman of the board for the United Way of South Hampton Roads and treasurer of Virginia Beach Education Foundation.

Michelle Bruhn. Executive Vice President and CFO for Phoenix Children's. Ms. Bruhn became Phoenix Children's executive vice president and CFO in July 2023. Prior, she worked within the Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health system for nearly 24 years. As executive vice president and CFO, her responsibilities include overseeing finance, treasury, revenue cycle and managed care contracting for the pediatric health system. Additionally, she handles fiscal policy, performance goals and future planning.

Laura Buczkowski. Executive Vice President and CFO of WellSpan Health (York, Pa.). Ms. Buczkowski oversees the efficient and responsible use of WellSpan Health’s financial resources to advance the system’s mission as a trusted community partner. Since joining WellSpan in November 2020, Ms. Buczkowski has demonstrated forward-thinking leadership and innovation, particularly in the strategic direction of areas like access and scheduling, facilities, finance, payer contracting, revenue cycle and supply chain. Under her stewardship, the system has focused on financial strategies to reduce waste and boost efficiencies, resulting in greater enterprise integration, improved financial performance and $344.4 million in community benefits for the 2023 fiscal year.

Jacqueline Cabe. CFO of UW Medicine (Seattle) and Vice President for Medical Affairs of the University of Washington. Ms. Cabe has spent more than three years as CFO of UW Medicine and vice president for medical affairs at the University of Washington. In this role, she oversees the financial success of the health system, which includes 300 locations. Ms. Cabe has previous experience as a partner with KPMG.

Jessica Cahill. CFO at Children's Hospital New Orleans. Ms. Cahill oversees all financial aspects of Children's Hospital New Orleans, including accounting, budget management, financial planning, reimbursement and revenue cycle. She works closely with the accounting, financial planning and analysis, revenue cycle and materials management teams. Prior to assuming the role of CFO, she served as vice president of finance and analytics at Children’s Hospital. She first joined the hospital in 2013 as controller, following a career in public accounting where she specialized in audit engagements in the healthcare industry.

Jeremy Church. CFO of USC Care Medical Group at Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles). Mr. Church is charged with overseeing the financial performance and revenue cycle functions of USC Care Medical Group, along with driving ambulatory practice and physician network strategies for Keck Medicine of USC. He has spearheaded initiatives aimed at enhancing patient experiences within healthcare, notably revolutionizing USC's billing system to prioritize consumer-grade interactions. Through innovations like interactive voice response systems, digital check-ins and flexible payment options, Mr. Church has significantly boosted patient satisfaction, financial health and access to quality healthcare in the Los Angeles community. With a background in managing financial performance at San Diego-based Scripps Health, he brings a wealth of expertise to his role in shaping USC's healthcare landscape.

Matthew E. Cox. CFO of Corewell Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.). Mr. Cox leads Corewell Health's finance team in ensuring the financial integrity of the system and its divisions. He is passionate about achieving affordable, equitable, high-quality, accessible care and coverage. His team has received the Healthcare Financial Management Association MAP Award. Mr. Cox leads the internal efforts to reduce the total cost of care, improve the patient and health plan member experience, enhance sustainability and optimize processes. These efforts have included streamlining complex processes and leveraging technology to provide more cost-efficient and effective services, increasing transparency and reducing waste. Mr. Cox serves on the national Healthcare Financial Management Association board, and is chair of its Large System CFO division.

Michelle Crawford. CFO at Mercy Health-Lorain and Youngstown (Ohio). Ms. Crawford's leadership as CFO has driven the significant growth and expansion of healthcare services in the Mahoning Valley over her 27-year tenure with Bon Secours Mercy Health. She played an instrumental role in major projects, such as the construction of Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman (Ohio) Hospital and the renovation of Belmont Medical Center in Youngstown. Despite personal challenges, including a brain tumor diagnosis, Ms. Crawford has demonstrated unwavering dedication to Mercy Health's mission and an ability to navigate complex financial landscapes.

Carol Crews. Executive Vice President and CFO of Tanner Health System (Carrollton, Ga.). Ms. Crews is the executive vice president and CFO of Tanner Health System, an organization she joined in 1991 as a staff accountant. Over the past 25-plus years, Ms. Crews has held various positions with the system, including controller and vice president of finance. As enterprise CFO, she is responsible for all business related activity for the system, including budgets, audits, governmental filings, accounting, payroll, patient financial services, patient registration and scheduling, health information management and revenue integrity. She is a member of the west Georgia chapter of the Georgia Society of CPAs, the Healthcare Financial Management Association and the Georgia Hospital Association.

Michele Cusack. Executive Vice President and CFO of Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). Ms. Cusack joined Northwell Health in 1996. As executive vice president and CFO, she manages the health system’s $18 billion in revenue, overseeing finance operations and financial departments across over 800 health service locations. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she ensured that patient care remained a priority despite financial challenges. Ms. Cusack and her team consistently deliver financial performance improvements through business process enhancements, reimbursement strategies, tax planning and automation.

Deborah Dage. CFO at Saint Francis Health System (Tulsa, Okla.). Ms. Dage is a certified public accountant and responsible for all financial activity for the Saint Francis system, which includes five hospitals and a physicians group. She is a mission-oriented leader, focused on what financial numbers mean for community care. She helped the system to launch a free clinic for undocumented and uninsured patients in the community. Ms. Dage joined the health system 25 years ago overseeing home health, hospice and durable medical equipment. She was eventually promoted to executive director of finance, and was named CFO in 2021.

Dennis Dahlen. CFO of Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Mr. Dahlen spent time as senior vice president and CFO of Phoenix-based Banner Health before becoming CFO of Mayo Clinic in 2017. In his role, Mr. Dahlen oversees financial operations for the health system, which includes 4,729 physicians and scientists as well as 58,405 administrative and allied health staff. He previously spent time as senior vice president of finance for a faith-based health system.

Robin Damschroder. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Business Development Officer of Henry Ford Health System (Detroit). Ms. Damschroder has more than 27 years of experience as a leader in healthcare. She became executive vice president and CFO of Henry Ford Health System after founding a healthcare consulting and advisory business firm. She also has experience as COO of the west market for Saint Joseph Mercy Health System.

Stephanie Daubert. CFO of Nebraska Medicine (Omaha). Ms. Daubert is the CFO for Nebraska Medicine, where she oversees the $1.2 billion academic health system's financial operations. The system includes the 718-bed Nebraska Medical Center as well as nearly 70 specialty and primary care clinics. Ms. Daubert also serves on the board of directors for Nebraska Health Information Initiative, Building Healthy Futures, Nebraska Orthopaedic Hospital and the Nebraska Health Network.

Brian Devine. CFO for Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh). Mr. Devine's role as CFO entails overseeing and sustaining Allegheny Health Network's strong financial performance, including the direction of the network’s accounting and revenue cycle operations, budget planning and capital investments. Previously, he served as CFO of enGen, formerly known as HM Health Solutions, a Pittsburgh-based health technologies company and Highmark Health subsidiary. Additionally, he has served as senior vice president of finance and commercialization for enGen, and as vice president of finance for AHN from 2016-18.

Andrew DeVoe. CFO of Tufts Medicine (Burlington, Mass.). Mr. DeVoe joined Tufts Medicine as its CFO in February 2024. He is responsible for the oversight of the system's financial strategies and growth. He brings deep healthcare leadership experience in finance, operations and strategic planning, gleaned from roles at Cincinnati-based TriHealth, Philadelphia-based Aria Health System and University of Pennsylvania Health System in Philadelphia. Under his leadership as executive vice president and CFO of TriHealth, the system earned one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

Joe Dolan. Executive Vice President and CFO of Covenant Health (Knoxville, Tenn.). Mr. Dolan assumed the executive vice president and CFO role at Covenant Health at the end of July 2023. He is charged with managing the health system's financial operations and strategic financial planning. He comes from Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health, where he was senior vice president and enterprise controller. He has also held healthcare finance leadership roles at Winston Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist and Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System.

Lori Donaldson. CFO of UC San Diego Health. Ms. Donaldson is the CFO of UC San Diego Health, overseeing the health system's financial strategies, operating and capital budgets and financial reporting systems and controls – ultimately a budget of over $3 billion. Ms. Donaldson is also responsible for planning and executing strategic partnerships and financial planning for the system's capital projects. In addition to this role, Ms. Donaldson serves as a board member for the Bannister Family House at UC San Diego.

Bridgett Feagin. Executive Vice President and CFO of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center (Hartford, Conn.). As executive vice president and CFO of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, Ms. Feagin is responsible for leading the health system’s financial planning, analysis and operations, as well as directly overseeing the medical system information solutions and technology division. In addition to her role at Connecticut Children’s, Ms. Feagin also serves as Executive Lead for the Children’s Health Consortium. Ms. Feagin has over two decades of financial experience, having previously served as CFO for Detroit Medical Center’s seven hospitals and United Way for Southeastern Michigan.

Steve Filton. Executive Vice President and CFO of Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.). Mr. Filton is responsible for the financial operations of Universal Health Services, an organization with acute care hospitals, ASCs and behavioral health centers. As executive vice president and CFO, Mr. Filton has been integral in ensuring the organization maintains a strong balance sheet and high ratings from Moody's and Standard & Poor's. In the first quarter of 2019, the health system reported a 4.3 percent increase in net revenue to $2.8 billion.

Jennifer Fitzgerald. CFO of Belmont Behavioral Health System (Philadelphia). Ms. Fitzgerald is CFO of Belmont Behavioral Health System, which is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare. Her role, which she assumed in 2022, entails overseeing financial operations for the 252-bed inpatient hospital, outpatient services, and specialty services such as New Oaks Academy and Children's Crisis Response Center. She brings to the role a proven track record of leading operations, projects and staff at numerous healthcare organizations.

Leslie Flake. CFO at Orlando Health. Ms. Flake brings 25 years of financial leadership experience and a clinical background to her position at Orlando Health. She excels in risk management, financial controls and strategic planning, skills that ensure the system's alignment with financial goals and operational excellence. Ms. Flake has led Orlando Health to achieve eight consecutive years of strong revenue growth. Her leadership style fosters a motivated and productive culture within the finance team, while her collaborative approach builds essential partnerships within and outside the organization. Ms. Flake’s efforts have optimized Orlando Health's financial position, supporting its mission to improve community health and quality of life.

Liz Foshage. Executive Vice President and CFO at Ascension (St. Louis, Mo.). Ms. Foshage leads all financial planning for Ascension, including its tax and treasury functions. In addition to her professional responsibilities, Ms. Foshage is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Health Care Financial Management Association. Ms. Foshage joined Ascension in 1992, holding positions including vice president of finance and senior vice president of finance. Her impending retirement comes with a seamless transition plan to ensure continuity under her successor, Mr. Saurabh Tripathi.

Robert Fries. CFO for Children’s Health (Dallas). Mr. Fries serves as the CFO at Children’s Health, overseeing financial strategies aimed at enhancing operating performance and achieving long-term financial goals. Joining during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, his collaborative leadership style and innovative approach led to record-breaking financial success in 2021, with a 26% increase from the previous year. Under his guidance, Children’s Health has achieved sustained financial improvement, with annual operating income increasing by 70% over three years, reaching over $5 billion in revenue by 2023. His introduction of dynamic financial planning and transparent relationships between the finance, operations and strategy teams has enhanced the organization's ability to navigate challenges such as labor shortages and supply chain disruptions while facilitating expansion projects, including a new $5 billion pediatric health campus and a state psychiatric hospital unit.

Carrie Fuller Spencer. CFO of University of Rochester (N.Y.) Strong Memorial Hospital. Ms. Fuller Spencer became interim CFO at Strong Memorial Hospital in October 2017 and, in 2018, was appointed CFO of Strong Hospital and Highland Hospital, both in the University of Rochester health system. She has a background in healthcare finances and experience developing and managing annual capital and operating budgets.

Lawrence Furnstahl. Executive Vice President and CFO of Oregon Health & Science University (Portland). Mr. Furnstahl is responsible for the financial and operational management of Oregon Health & Science University as executive vice president and CFO. The health system includes two hospitals and two partner hospitals as well as 16,478 employees. Mr. Furnstahl is integral in managing the system's $3 billion operating budget. He has previous experience as chief financial and strategy officer for the University of Chicago Medical Center and biological sciences division.

Weldon Gage. Executive Vice President and CFO at Texas Children’s (Houston). Mr. Gage joined Texas Children’s in 2005 as director of financial planning, serving for seven years before transitioning to CFO roles at Milwaukee-based Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and Houston-based MD Anderson Cancer Center. He returned to Texas Children’s as executive vice president and CFO in 2016. In addition to leading the organization’s financial strategy and overseeing its financial management functions, his responsibilities include management of the system’s revenue cycle, government relations, risk management, audit, compliance and legal functions. Mr. Gage has overseen the development of financial models for three large capital expansions and has led four public bond offerings. Under his leadership, Texas Children’s has maintained superior credit ratings with Moody’s, S&P and Fitch.

Niyum Gandhi. Treasurer and CFO at Mass General Brigham (Somerville). As treasurer and CFO, Mr. Gandhi’s responsibilities include financial oversight of Mass General Brigham's $20 billion enterprise, including two academic medical centers, three specialty hospitals, seven community hospitals, more than 5,000-member physician organizations, and a nursing and health professions school. He leads several finance-related enterprise functions, including corporate accounting and payroll, annual budgeting, long-term financial planning, managed care contracting, a $13 billion revenue cycle operation, real estate, supply chain and investments. Mr. Gandhi also oversees Mass General Brigham Health Plan, which insures more than 400,000 members, and the diversified businesses unit, which includes Mass General Brigham’s specialty pharmacy, global advisory consulting business, and clinical AI business. A member of the system’s executive team, he also leads climate sustainability efforts, stewarding Mass General Brigham’s progress towards its net zero emissions target and broader environmental sustainability goals. Prior to joining Mass General Brigham, Mr. Gandhi was CFO of Mount Sinai Health System in New York City, following his service as its chief population health officer.

Lisa Goodlett. Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer of Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.). Ms. Goodlett joined Duke University Health System from Charleston, S.C.-based Medical University of South Carolina, where she was system CFO. In her current role as senior vice president, CFO and treasurer, she ensures financial integrity and handles all aspects of financial services. In particular, she focuses on revenue enhancement, cost management and financial stewardship. She has over 30 years of healthcare experience as a CFO.

Todd Goodman. CFO at AdventHealth Florida (Altamonte Springs). Mr. Goodman oversees AdventHealth Florida’s financial operations for 30 hospitals, 17 freestanding emergency rooms and a network of over 1,200 employed physicians across the state. His strategic guidance has propelled AdventHealth Florida to $13 billion in operating revenue, successfully restoring margins to pre-pandemic levels. His visionary approach has been crucial in spearheading strategic growth, capital deployment and margin improvement, as well as managed care initiatives that significantly enhance the organization's reach and impact. He fosters numerous physician partnerships, investment opportunities and revenue optimization strategies. He engages with industry leaders through active participation and leadership in various industry organizations, serving on governance boards for HealthFirst, AdventHealth University, Southwest Adventist University and Heart of Florida United Way. In recognition of his contributions to AdventHealth's mission and leadership in mission-related achievements, Mr. Goodman was awarded the 2022 AdventHealth Crystal Angel Award.

Ryan Grady. Senior Vice President and CFO of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.). On staff since 2014, Mr. Grady has led Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center through financial transformation during a time of notable growth in footprint, programming, resources and capabilities. Named CFO during the Covid-19 pandemic, he applies a deep understanding of the realities driving each Roswell Park mission area in order to navigate challenges successfully. He ensures that resources are dedicated for maximum impact, expanding access to life-saving care and paradigm-shifting innovation. He supported the successful planning and implementation of the Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center, the cancer center’s largest freestanding site outside its main campus, as well as facilities expansion in key areas ranging from theranostics to cell and gene therapy. Mr. Grady is also overseeing the adoption of both a new enterprise resource planning system and a new revenue cycle system for the 125-year-old cancer research, treatment and education center.

Susan Green. Executive Vice President and CFO for Sharp HealthCare (San Diego). Ms. Green, the newly appointed executive vice president and system CFO at Sharp HealthCare, brings over 15 years of experience from her tenure as the CFO of Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine. At Tufts, a $3 billion nonprofit healthcare network, Ms. Green played a pivotal role in guiding financial operations and growth across the system's various institutions. Her expertise spans strategic leadership, operational management, and innovation while ensuring long-term financial success. Her track record includes spearheading initiatives like the integration of physician groups into the Tufts Medicine Integrated Network and the optimization of capital raising efforts. With a focus on collaboration and strategic financial planning, she is poised to drive Sharp HealthCare's financial performance and facilitate its mission of providing quality care to the community.

Brad Grosteffon. CFO at Mercy Health-Toledo (Ohio) and Interim CFO at Roper St. Francis Healthcare (Charleston, S.C.). Mr. Grosteffon is responsible for analyzing and optimizing operational costs and generating revenue for Mercy Health-Toledo and Roper St. Francis Healthcare, both part of Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health. With a keen eye on market trends and financial reports, he spearheads initiatives to enhance efficiency and profitability within the organizations. His oversight ensures the accuracy of internal financial reporting, enabling strategic decision-making to drive the organization's financial standing forward. As a key member of the executive team, Mr. Grosteffon collaborates closely with stakeholders, fostering a culture of excellence and organizational strength. His pivotal achievements include negotiating strategic partnerships and implementing cost-saving initiatives within Bon Secours Mercy Health.

Joe Guarracino. Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and CFO of White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital. Mr. Guarracino joined White Plains Hospital in 2016 after spending more than 25 years overseeing financial operations for healthcare organizations. In his role as executive vice president, chief administrative officer and CFO, Mr. Guarracino takes responsibility for all financial operations, such as revenue, patient accounts and accounts payable. Prior to joining White Plains, Mr. Guarracino was senior vice president and CFO of Brooklyn Hospital Center and CFO of three Health Quest System hospitals.

Dana Haering. Executive Vice President and CFO of Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford (Palo Alto, Calif.). Ms. Haering was named interim CFO of Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford in 2013 and promoted to CFO in 2014. She spent more than 20 years in the accounting industry, serving healthcare organizations that include academic medical centers, community hospitals and health plans. She also spent time as a senior manager at KPMG in the healthcare practice.

Don Halliwill. Executive Vice President and CFO at Carilion Clinic (Roanoke, Va.). Mr. Halliwill oversees all financial activities of the health system, which has annual revenues of $2.2 billion. He joined Carilion in 2013, leading the system through the COVID-19 pandemic. He helped to establish a top-down reassessment of how healthcare systems provide care, creating new plans for efficiency. He has also piloted a $500 million expansion of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He previously served as CFO of Carilion’s Hospital Division.

Fred Hargett. Executive Vice President and CFO of UPMC (Pittsburgh). Mr. Hargett is executive vice president and CFO of UPMC, coming on board in October 2023 after 15 years in the same position for Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health. During his tenure as CFO there, he helped grow the system from a $1.5 billion organization to an $8 billion organization and expanded clinical programs and services. He also served the system as financial planner and analyst, as well as executive vice president of finance.

Jeff Harrington. Senior Vice President and CFO at Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora). Mr. Harrington became CFO of the Children's Hospital in 2013 after serving as its vice president of finance. He oversees the system's accounting, financial planning, treasury, financial systems, decision support, payroll management, payer strategy and facility functions. He has overseen the system's expansion and two hospital additions. He has also developed financial dashboards for real-time productivity and staffing analytics. He joined the hospital from the Atlantic Health System where he served as corporate director of finance.

Michael Harrington. Executive Vice President and CFO at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City). Mr. Harrington assumed the role as Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's CFO and executive vice president in 2019. He is responsible for the overall financial integrity of MSK and oversees the financial direction of the system, which encompasses more than 22,000 employees. He is responsible for maintaining the institution's fiscal health, enabling stability and bringing continued excellence to MSK's patients, researchers and physicians. Since assuming the role, he led MSK through the Covid-19 pandemic and shepherded fiscal growth simultaneously. In fiscal year 2023, he led the organization to an operating cash flow margin of 6.6%.

Dina Hermes. Corporate CFO of Critical Access Healthcare (Austin, Texas). Ms. Hermes is charged with providing financial oversight for Golden Plains Community Hospital in Borger, Texas, Rice Medical Center in Eagle Lake, Texas, Critical Access Lighthouse Management, Critical Access Billing and Critical Access Medical Group. Each of these entities are subsidiaries of Critical Access Healthcare. Since Critical Access Healthcare serves a rural population, acting as corporate CFO comes with many challenges, but Ms. Hermes strives to keep costs affordable in the midst of a rural economy based mainly on self-employment and small businesses.

Scott Herndon. Senior Vice President and CFO-Operational Finance for Ascension (St. Louis). Mr. Herndon oversees the financial operations of Ascension's 140 hospitals and 7,000 provider physician group. While at Ascension, he has collaborated with executive leadership to improve system earning over 50% year over year. Mr. Herndon has spent over 25 years in healthcare finance roles, including time spent as vice president and CFO of Ascension Texas. There, he led financial operations for 14 hospitals in central Texas. Prior to joining Ascension in 2016, Mr. Herndon held several executive finance roles with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA in Texas and Florida.

Rick Hinds. Executive Vice President and CFO of UC Health (Cincinnati). Mr. Hinds spent time as interim CEO for UC Health's parent company, the Health Alliance of Greater Cincinnati, before stepping into his current role as executive vice president and CFO of UC Health, in 2010. He has previous experience as vice president of finance and operations from 1995 to 2005 he also served as CEO of Fort Hamilton (Ohio) Healthcare Corp.

Linda Hoff. CFO of Stanford (Calif.) Health Care. Ms. Hoff is CFO of Stanford Health Care, which she joined in 2017 after spending time as senior vice president and CFO of Legacy Health, an Oregon-based health system. She brought with her more than 30 years of executive and finance experience. In her role, she oversees Stanford Health Care's finance strategy, planning and reporting.

Greg Hoffman. CFO at Providence (Renton, Wash.). Mr. Hoffman leads Providence's financial operations, ensuring that performance is aligned with strategic objectives for a better world. He heads up annual operating revenue and capital budgets. He also communicates the system's financial performance to stakeholders, ensuring that everything is conducted ethically. When COVID-19 hit, Mr. Hoffman helped the system to form a nimbler administrative structure and expand outpatient care. He also leads up the system's donation efforts, contributing to the community and closing gaps in health access.

Sophia G. Holder. Executive Vice President and CFO at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Ms. Holder works with leaders across Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia's $4.1-billion-a-year enterprise to develop strategies that ensure a financially strong organization during a time of unprecedented financial headwinds. Her focus is on financial stewardship, operational efficiency, revenue cycle transformation and cost avoidance that produces hundreds of millions of dollars in financial benefit. She is committed to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion at CHOP, in the health industry and in the community. In 2022, she advocated for and facilitated CHOP’s investment in the Innovate Capital Growth Fund, which provides capital and operational expertise to enable minority- and women-owned businesses to grow. She also serves on its strategic advisory board. Ms. Holder strives for a compassionate and equitable work environment where all team members feel engaged, valued and supported. In 2023, Philadelphia Business Journal recognized her as a “CFO of the Year.”

Matthew Huff. Executive Vice President and CFO at The Guthrie Clinic (Sayre, Pa.). As executive vice president and CFO of The Guthrie Clinic, Mr. Huff holds a pivotal role in shaping the organization's financial strategy and operations. His leadership spans financial planning, reporting, budgeting and treasury functions. Mr. Huff's emphasis on patient experience, quality care and employee investment has driven significant financial turnaround, resulting in increased earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. His work has also enabled strategic expansions such as the acquisition of Binghamton, N.Y.-based Lourdes Hospital. His proactive initiatives, such as strengthening partnerships with payers and implementing cost-saving measures, have greatly contributed to Guthrie's financial stability and growth.

Kolin Huth. CFO for Jackson County Regional Health Center (Maquoketa, Iowa). Mr. Huth serves as CFO, compliance officer and IT overseer at Jackson County Regional Health Center. In his role, he orchestrates financial intricacies ranging from reimbursement strategies to payroll management. He also ensures operational integrity and technological advancement. He spearheads visionary growth initiatives, aiding in successful expansions, reducing debt, and championing accessible healthcare by recruiting specialized talent. Notably, Mr. Huth facilitated a seamless organizational change for the hospital's 165 employees as the hospital transitioned from Davenport, Iowa-based Genesis Health System to Clive, Iowa-based Mercyone Health System. Outside of the hospital setting, he engages in several professional and community organizations, including the American College of Healthcare Executives, the Iowa Hospital Association, and Iowa Home Town Health.

Dan Isacksen. Executive Vice President and CFO of Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.). In his position, Mr. Isacksen strives to execute large-scale projects that further Trinity Health's overarching goals. He collaborates closely with other departments to drive innovations that place community members and patients at the forefront of care. Mr. Isacksen played a pivotal role in implementing a unified EHR system across over 100 hospitals, enhancing patient care and streamlining operations. Under his leadership, the Trinity Health Integrated Care Accountable Care Organization generated $56 million in Medicare savings, with $41.2 million in earned shared savings.

Hannah Jacobs. Senior Vice President and CFO of Frederick (Md.) Health. Ms. Jacobs was promoted to senior vice president and CFO of Frederick Health in April 2022 after having served the organization as vice president of finance since 2009. The health system, which celebrated its 120th anniversary in May 2022, includes the 269-bed Frederick Health Hospital and employs over 3,300 individuals. In addition to her current role, Ms. Jacobs also serves as Finance Chair for the YMCA of Frederick County Board of Directors.

Daniel Jantzen. CFO at Dartmouth Health (Lebanon, N.H.). Mr. Jantzen oversees all financial functions for Dartmouth Health, working on strategic goals and long-term financial planning. He stepped into the role in 2016, eight days before a fiscal year end in which the organization incurred a large operating loss. Mr. Jantzen rose up from his role as chief operating officer after the departure of the prior CFO. Mr. Jantzen has overseen a development and execution performance plan that resulted in a $110 million operating margin improvement. He is currently in his 34th year with the organization.

Dawn Javersack. Senior Vice President and CFO of Nicklaus Children's Health System (Miami). Ms. Javersack serves as senior vice president and CFO of Nicklaus Children's Health System, the only healthcare system in the region exclusively for children. In her role, she provides executive oversight of the financial planning, operations and performance of the system and its entities. In 2021 and 2022, she led the organization to some of the strongest financial years in its recent history. Under her leadership, the system improved its rating from Fitch Ratings and S&P Global.

Paul Jenny. Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO at Cincinnati Children's. Mr. Jenny oversees finances for Cincinnati Children's $2.6 billion revenue. Previously, he served as chief business officer for the University of California San Francisco. His leadership has been pivotal in navigating financial complexities while advancing the institution's research and patient care missions. Mr. Jenny brings a wealth of experience in managing large-scale financial operations in the healthcare and academic sectors. His dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion, coupled with a collaborative approach to leadership, has fostered a culture of excellence at Cincinnati Children's.

Pat Keel. Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.). Ms. Keel has served as CFO for St. Jude since 2016, and was promoted to the expanded role of executive vice president and chief administrative and financial officer in 2020. Overseeing multiple departments, Ms. Keel’s responsibilities include managing finance, supply chain, reimbursements, revenue cycle, managed care contracting and grants. Prior to her time at St. Jude, she served as CFO and senior vice president for University Health in Shreveport and Monroe, La.

Adam Kempf. Senior Vice President and CFO of Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.). Mr. Kempf spent six years in public accounting before joining Norton Healthcare in 2001 as a senior internal auditor. He is now senior vice president and CFO, responsible for the health system's accounting systems, capital and operational budgets and long-term financial planning. He is active in the Kentucky chapter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

Hak Kim. Executive Vice President and CFO AtlantiCare Health System, President of AtlantiCare Health Network (Egg Harbor, N.J.). Mr. Kim plans, directs and coordinates financial operations and long-term strategy for AtlantiCare and its 6,000 providers. He is responsible for business development initiatives, including expanding services and sustaining initiatives. He also serves on the system's quality, finance, audit, compliance and risk committees. He plays a key role in securing regulatory approvals and state and federal funding, as well as implementing community programs. He leads the health system in enrolling community members in a program that increases health access for low-income and rural communities.

Alec King. Executive Vice President and CFO at Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston). At Memorial Hermann, Mr. King is responsible for the management of $7.8 billion in annual revenue, oversees 33,000 employees and facilitates 1.8 million patient encounters annually. One of his primary accomplishments lies in his innovative cost management strategies, which have contributed to nearly $1 billion in cost savings over six years. His leadership in implementing a clinical care redesign initiative has significantly reduced cost variations and transitioned the organization to value-based care, resulting in improved patient flow and operational efficiency. Additionally, Mr. King is committed to community contribution, overseeing significant investments in community benefits and financial assistance programs to ensure accessible healthcare. Under his stewardship, Memorial Hermann Health System has seen notable recognition for its financial performance, including an upgrade in Moody's Investors Service rating from A1 to Aa3. Moreover, his focus on workforce development and retention has effectively managed labor costs and enhanced overall workforce stability and productivity. Mr. King also builds strong relationships within and outside the organization, simplifying financial concepts for stakeholders and promoting operational efficiency.

Mark Knight. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Innovation Officer at Jackson Health System (Miami). Mr. Knight has spearheaded a remarkable financial turnaround since joining Jackson Health System in 2010. Under his leadership, the system has consistently earned multimillion-dollar surpluses annually since 2012, alongside significant enhancements in clinical care and patient satisfaction. Mr. Knight's pivotal role in the Jackson Miracle-Building Bond program, which secured $830 million for new facilities, earned him recognition with the South Florida Business Journal's CFO Awards for Turnaround Achievement in 2014. His strategic vision and financial acumen have positioned Jackson Health as a public health system that is both operationally sustainable and an example of medical excellence.

Lynn Krutak. Executive Vice President and CFO of Ballad Health (Johnson City, Tenn.). Ms. Krutak's role as executive vice president and CFO of Ballad Health entails the oversight of the health system's financial operations, processes and systems. She brings over 25 years of experience leading financial organizations to her position. With her deep industry experience, she is instrumental in leading long term financial sustainability efforts, including identifying growth opportunities, assessing healthcare trends and regulatory changes, and driving innovative business models. Ms. Krutak will retire from the role on June 30, 2024.

JoAnn Kunkel. CFO at LCMC Health (New Orleans). Ms. Kunkel is the CFO for LCMC and its nine hospitals, leading the finance and accounting departments and serving as a financial and strategic business advisor to the hospital system CEO and broader leadership team. She has years of finance and healthcare experience, spending the bulk of her career at Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health as corporate CFO, where she led the transformation of the finance organization together with a team of more than 3,000 finance, accounting, revenue cycle and analytics professionals. There, she was responsible for overseeing financial operations and the integration of the system hospitals and clinics into the broader operating company. She also oversaw operational and financial aspects of the $1 billion Sanford Health Plan, serving membership in commercial and individual products including multi-state exchange products, Medicare supplemental and Medicaid expansion lines of business.

Kris Kurtz. COO and CFO at University of Michigan Health West (Wyoming). Mr. Kurtz is in charge of maintaining financial stability and operational efficiency for the university health system. Additionally, he oversees strategy, procurement, property, construction and support services as COO. As CFO, he has overseen university health system affiliations, created and implemented a new cardiovascular network and a new cancer network and developed direct to employer contracting. Mr. Kurtz has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare finance.

Travis Lakey. CFO of Mayers Memorial Healthcare District (Fall River Mills, Calif.). Mr. Lakey has been credited with bringing Mayers Memorial Healthcare District from the brink of bankruptcy to financial stability. As a growing district with a frontier critical access hospital in rural California, Mayers Memorial Healthcare District and the surrounding community both directly benefit from Mr. Lakey's fiscal responsibility and sound financial judgment. He has served as CFO since 2009.

Angela Lalas. Executive Vice President for Finance and CFO of Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health. Ms. Lalas oversees finances for Loma Linda University Health, a health system with over $3.3 billion in annual revenue. She directs financial operations, treasury, financial planning and analysis, information services, revenue cycle, payer contracting, supply chain management and internal audit. She has spearheaded the integration of financial processes across the system, enhancing transparency and efficiency. Under her leadership, the LLUH finance team secured $1.3 billion for the Campus Transformation Project, which includes a new adult hospital and an expanded Children’s Hospital. Ms. Lalas also supports global mission initiatives by mentoring international medical institutions on financial governance and auditing.

Kathy Lancaster. Executive Vice President and CFO of Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Health Plan (Oakland, Calif.). After joining Kaiser Permanente in 1998, Ms. Lancaster was promoted to CFO in 2005. She is responsible for the health system's corporate finance, financial planning, financial systems and revenue management. She also has oversight of supply chain, data analytics, actuarial services and the enterprise shared services. Before she joined Kaiser, Ms. Lancaster held senior leadership roles for Prudential Insurance Company's Western region.

Dennis Laraway. Executive Vice President and CFO of Cleveland Clinic. Mr. Laraway was named Cleveland Clinic's new CFO in March 2023. He joined Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit academic medical center comprising 22 hospitals, after having served as executive vice president and CFO at Banner Health, a $12 billion Phoenix-based health system. He also has experience as CFO for Scott & White Health in Temple, Texas.

Romaine Layne. CFO of Broward Health Ambulatory Services (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.). Ms. Layne was promoted to CFO for the ambulatory services division of Broward Health in 2020 after working as associate CFO for Broward Health Imperial Point since 2018. In her current role, she ensures funding for ambulatory care, identifies opportunities for contract negotiations and oversees 85 employees. In her time as CFO, one of Ms. Layne’s most notable achievements was increasing ambulatory services point-of-sale collections by over 30 percent. In the summertime, Ms. Layne serves as a mentor for Broward’s internship program.

Aaron Lewis. Executive Vice President and CFO for Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.). Mr. Lewis became executive vice president and CFO for Lifepoint Health in March 2024. He was promoted from his previous position as executive vice president of growth and integrated solutions at the health system. After beginning his career in investment banking, Mr. Lewis transitioned to healthcare operations in 2009 and took on developmental and operational roles at Vanguard Health Systems, RegionalCare and RCCH HealthCare Partners. He joined the Lifepoint leadership team in 2018 and has held roles of progressive responsibility.

Stacey Malakoff. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City). Ms. Malakoff oversees financial operations at Hospital for Special Surgery, a hospital focused on orthopedics and rheumatology. In 2021, alongside her in-house team and representatives from Avison Young, Ms. Malakoff represented HSS in lease negotiations that led to development plans for a new 30-story medical office tower in Manhattan’s Upper East side. The building will house HSS physician offices as well as other ancillary services.

Divya Matai. Vice President and CFO of Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital (Metro Atlanta). Ms. Matai joined Emory Healthcare in May 2022 as the new vice president and CFO of two of its hospitals, Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital. The health system comprises 11 hospitals, the Emory Clinic and over 250 provider locations with more than 3,300 physicians. Prior to her new role at Emory, Ms. Matai spent about four years as the CFO of Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

Jarred C. Matchett. CFO of Fox Chase Cancer Center (Philadelphia). At Fox Chase Cancer Center, Mr. Matchett has been instrumental in reshaping operations under the leadership of the new president and CEO, Dr. Robert Uzzo, who joined shortly before Mr. Matchett. In the past year, Mr. Matchett has driven the cancer center’s growth while ensuring financial sustainability. Under his leadership, Fox Chase achieved a 10% increase in top-line growth and implemented a new capital intake process. He secured funds to overhaul the radiology department's scheduling services, significantly increasing patient volumes and satisfaction. Additionally, he led the acquisition of a dermatology practice, expanded oncology services at Chestnut Hill Hospital and opened a new physician office in Voorhees, N.J., further enhancing the center's reach and capabilities.

Cheryl Matejka. Senior Vice President and CFO of Mercyhealth (Chesterfield, Mo.). Ms. Matejka provides strategic oversight for financial operations, revenue cycle, supply chain, philanthropy and treasury services for Mercyhealth. Over the past decade, she has significantly strengthened the system’s finances, navigating regulatory and contractual changes and the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. She was instrumental in leading Mercyhealth through the pandemic. Ms. Matejka supports innovative solutions for staffing models and reward programs to attract and retain top talent. She ensures that the system remains financially robust to continue serving its communities effectively. In 2023, she was featured on the cover of Healthcare 2030 for her insights on improving the patient-caregiver relationship.

David Mazurkiewicz. Executive Vice President and CFO at McLaren Healthcare Corp. (Grand Blanc, Mich). Mr. Mazurkiewicz has been with McLaren since 2009, overseeing the system's financial integrity and ensuring its 14 hospitals can provide cost-effective care for patients. He also manages the system's two health insurance plans. In Mr. Mazurkiewicz's time with the health system, it has more than doubled, adding hospitals, ambulatory facilities and a cancer institute. His leadership has ensured McLaren's continued financial health, reflected in its AA-rating, despite turbulence in the healthcare reimbursement environment and volume fluctuations. Under his guidance, McLaren Health Care subsidiary hospitals have consistently earned recognition for clinical quality and safety, including two CMS 5-star rated hospitals, alongside accolades from Healthgrades, Leapfrog and U.S. News & World Report.

Brenda McCormick. Senior Vice President and CFO at Children's Minnesota (Minneapolis). Ms. McCormick has nearly 30 years of experience in the financial industry across for-profit and not-for-profit organizations. In her role at Children's Minnesota, she ensures the growth and profitability of the organization and leads the finance teams, including planning and analysis, controllership, treasury, strategic payer contracting, revenue cycle operations, health information management, grant accounting, employee retirement benefits and foundation finances. Her responsibilities at Children’s Minnesota span not only finance, but also organizational strategy, growth and innovation, the digital front door, access initiatives and the supply chain teams. She recently sponsored a two-year project to improve the experience for both patients and referring providers wanting to access Children’s Minnesota’s services. In addition to being CFO, Ms. McCormick assumed leadership responsibility for Children’s Minnesota’s strategy, growth and innovation team in 2023. In this role, she oversaw a new, more cohesive approach that considers all specialty services, market dynamics, capabilities, and potential future impact. Her work led to the development of a 10-year future state strategy, which is now the foundation of the organization's three-year strategic plan.

Paul McDowell. Executive Vice President and CFO at The Queen's Health System (Honolulu). Mr. McDowell joined the health system in 2020, controlling finances for Hawaii's largest private employer. He oversees budgeting, financial planning and the adoption of sustainable financial policies. He also oversees information technology at the system, improving financial capacity and expanding pay performance contracts with payers. He also provides counsel to the system's accountable care organization, leading to a realization of a $20 million cost reduction. He also led the health system to a $26 million financial improvement in fiscal year 2022. Mr. McDowell has 30 years of experience in health finance.

Rick McWhorter. CFO of Texas Health Resources (Arlington). Mr. McWhorter has been with Texas Health Resources for 34 years. He currently oversees all finances, as well as supply chain management, insurance services and real estate operations. Under his leadership, Texas Health implemented a board-approved financial sustainability policy to ensure a strong balance sheet and liquidity. During the pandemic, this policy enabled the system to avoid furloughs and layoffs, maintain full employment and provide bonuses, while also securing a strong supply chain and adequate personal protective equipment. Mr. McWhorter also advocates for state and federal legislation to support funding for uninsured populations in Texas. His work ensures Texas Health can continue investing in facilities, equipment and innovations to serve the North Texas community effectively.

Sergio Melgar. Executive Vice President and CFO at UMass Memorial Health (Worcester, Mass.). Mr. Melgar oversees critical departments at UMass Memorial Health, including finance, IT and facilities, ensuring cohesive financial operations and strategic planning. His leadership has propelled significant projects like the system's 10-year master facilities roadmap, addressing community healthcare needs through expansions and renovations. Mr. Melgar's collaborative approach fosters innovation and problem-solving, evident in achievements like Epic's Gold Stars Level 10 recognition. Under his guidance, UMMH has seen a financial resurgence, doubling liquidity and restoring its credit rating to A-minus.

Mark Meyer. CFO of UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas). Mr. Meyer oversees the financial solvency and direction of UT Southwestern Medical Center, which includes two hospitals, a medical school and more than 50 clinics. During his time at UT Southwestern, Mr. Meyer has improved the case mix index by 7 percent year over year and his approach to revenue cycle and cost management helped the hospital exceed its budget operating margin by nearly 200 percent. He is currently leading efforts to expand Clements University Hospital, a 30-month project to add a tower and 144 beds campuswide. He has previous experience as executive vice president and CFO of both Atlanta-based Grady Health System and Dallas-based Texas Health Resources.

Chad Miller. CFO at West Jefferson Medical Center (Marrero, La.). Mr. Miller is CFO of West Jefferson Medical Center, part of LCMC Health. His primary accomplishments include successfully navigating regulatory changes, optimizing financial performance, and demonstrating a commitment to excellence in financial practices. Prior to his current position at West Jefferson Medical Center, which he took on in July 2023, he held leadership roles such as a CFO for Health Management Associates and for Community Health Systems.

Patrick Minicus. Executive Vice President and CFO of Catholic Health (Rockville Centre, N.Y.). Under Mr. Minicus’ direction, Catholic Health has modernized its financial operations and improved its market standing. He led a multi-year operating margin improvement initiative that resulted in sustained profitability and increased ratings. Mr. Minicus managed three capital debt financings in 2020 and 2021, including a $400 million taxable financing at a fixed interest rate of 3.37%. He reorganized the corporate finance division to enhance financial reporting and support the implementation of Strata across Catholic Health. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, he secured $330 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding, $328 million in accelerated payments from Medicare and Medicaid Services, and documented over $70 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency eligible reimbursements. His efforts have strengthened Catholic Health’s financial stability and supported its transformation into a fully integrated healthcare system.

Jennifer Mitzner. Executive Vice President and CFO of Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas). Ms. Mitzner oversees the health system’s finance, revenue cycle, health plan and value-based care functions. Since joining the health system in 2021, she has initiated a $2 billion capital plan to revitalize infrastructure and expand care access. She also secured a $500 million line of credit to support the organization’s growth. Her disciplined strategies, including cost-cutting and targeted investments, led Moody’s to update its outlook for BSWH’s Aa3 and Aa3/P1 ratings from stable to positive. Ms. Mitzner brings nearly three decades of strategic, financial and operational experience to the role. Previously, she served as executive vice president of Orange County, Calif.-based Hoag Health, as well as CEO of its Hoag Orthopedic Institute. In 2024, she was recognized as “Outstanding CFO of a Nonprofit Organization” by D CEO Magazine, which honors top corporate finance executives in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Jeff Mock. CFO for the North Coast Network for Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.). Mr. Mock serves as the CFO for the North Coast Network within Adventist Health, overseeing financial operations for four hospitals and over 90 clinics across five counties in northern California. He leverages his deep understanding of the healthcare ecosystem to drive sustainability and access to high-quality care in rural communities. His strategic leadership has led to a 21% margin improvement in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. His ability to standardize efficiencies across diverse locations and successfully evaluate business ventures has played a pivotal role in the provision of critical healthcare services across the network. Prior to his current role, Mr. Mock served as a financial operations executive for Adventist Health.

Jim Molloy. Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer at Ochsner Health (New Orleans). Mr. Mollo brings over 30 years of healthcare expertise to his role. Renowned for his strategic acumen, he fosters transparency and communication between nonprofit health systems and the investor community. His intentional development of strong relationships with management, clinical leadership and finance teams supports operational and clinical priorities, driving Ochsner's strategic growth. Mr. Molloy's focus on better serving patients and improving community health has led to initiatives that make healthcare more accessible and address workforce pressures. Under Mr. Molloy's leadership, Ochsner Health has garnered prestigious recognitions, including being named one of America's Greatest Workplaces and a consistently ranking as the top hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report.

Lisa Montman. Senior Vice President and CFO of HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.). Ms. Montman has more than 20 years of healthcare finance experience under her belt, and has been an integral part of HonorHealth since she joined the health system in 2015. Her current role involves overseeing financial and accounting functions, as well as patient financial services, supply chain, real estate, insurance contracting and construction management. Prior to working with HonorHealth, Ms. Montman was the CFO for the Center for Orthopedic and Research Excellence in Phoenix.

Cecelia Moore. CFO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.). Ms. Moore joined Vanderbilt University Medical Center in August 2013 after spending time as the vice president of finance and COO for the patient revenue management organization within Duke University Health System in Durham, N.C. She was later appointed CFO of the health system while it more than doubled its operating income. In 2016, the Nashville Business Journal awarded her CFO of the Year in the Not-for-Profit Sector.

John Mordach. Executive Vice President and CFO at Jefferson Health (Philadelphia). Mr. Mordach is responsible for overseeing all financial functions throughout Jefferson Health, ensuring the organization's financial integrity, transparency and accountability. Mr. Mordach prioritizes the long-term sustainability of the organization, guiding strategic financial decisions that support operational efficiency and cost control. Under his leadership, Jefferson Health has seen notable financial improvements, including a reduction in losses, successful fundraising initiatives, strategic business transactions, and better-than-expected budgets despite the challenging industry environment. He played a key role in negotiating a successful contract renewal with Independence Blue Cross, resulting in $16 million in investment dollars. His primary accomplishments include leading Jefferson's post-pandemic recovery strategy, reducing high-cost contract labor, achieving operational performance improvements and securing significant gains from strategic transactions. He is focused on expanding services to attract new patients, improving payer relations and exploring new revenue streams to drive Jefferson's financial growth. His leadership style emphasizes transparency, accountability and operational rigor.

Dan Morrissette. CFO of CommonSpirit Health (Chicago). Mr. Morrissette ensures the viability of the organization from a financial standpoint. He works to optimize revenue through multiple avenues. He brings vast financial expertise to his role, having spent 25 years in health care, consulting and international business development. He most recently served as CFO of Stanford Health in Palo Alto, Calif.

Bill Munson. Vice President and CFO of Boulder (Colo.) Community Health. Mr. Munson oversees the financial strategy, operations and sustainability for Boulder Community Health, a $450 million independent community health system. His sound strategic decisions and cultivation of various partnerships has enabled the system to thrive through adversity. He first joined the system in 2008 and brings a breadth of experience in hospital financial management to his current position.

Kaley Neal. CFO of Shenandoah (Iowa) Medical Center. Ms. Neal became financial controller of Shenandoah Medical Center in March 2016 and was promoted to CFO in July 2017. In her role, Ms. Neal oversees financial operations for the 25-bed critical access hospital with over 300 employees. The hospital's main campus also includes a physician clinic, outpatient clinic, wellness center and home health and hospice.

Priscilla Needham. CFO of Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. Ms. Needham became CFO of Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare earlier this year. She has previously served as CFO of Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston and Billings Clinic. In her role, Ms. Needham oversees the financial operations for a 772-bed acute care hospital, a surgery and adult ICU center, a psychiatric hospital, multiple specialty care centers, three residency programs and 38 affiliated physician practices.

Susan Nelson. Executive Vice President and CFO of MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.). Ms. Nelson is the executive vice president and CFO for MedStar Health. She is responsible for systemwide finances for the $6.5 billion nonprofit healthcare delivery system, including financial reporting, financial planning, revenue cycle, capital management, bond financing, investment activities, performance improvement, analytics and business development. She first joined the system in 2005 as the vice president of financial operations and has taken on increasing responsibility, most recently serving as senior vice president of finance before assuming her current role.

Terri Newsom. Senior Vice President and CFO of Boston Medical Center Health System. Ms. Newsom serves as the senior vice president and CFO of Boston Medical Center Health System. She oversees all financial planning and operations for the system, which consists of a 514-bed academic medical center and five other major entities and has an annual operating budget of $6 billion. Since joining the health system in 2020, she has driven the system's efforts in health equity, community outreach and financial stability.

Joyce Nwatuobi. CFO of Indiana University Health Methodist and University Hospitals (Michigan City, Ind.). In 2021, Ms. Nwatuobi joined IU Health as CFO for Methodist and University Hospitals after serving as CEO and co-founder of ThriveHealth in Milwaukee the year prior. Her role as CFO entails administration, direction, and monitoring of all hospital finances. In addition to sustaining financial security for the $2 billion health system, Ms. Nwatuobi is currently providing oversight to a new IU Health downtown hospital project.

John Orsini. Executive Vice President and CFO of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare (Chicago). Mr. Orsini has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare finance, including time as executive vice president and CFO of Cadence Health, which merged with Northwestern Memorial HealthCare. After the merger, Mr. Orsini became senior vice president and CMO of NMHC. He now oversees strategic financial management for the seven-hospital health system.

Bill Pack. CFO at Conway (Ark.) Regional Health System. Mr. Pack brings over 30 years of healthcare systems experience to his current role at Conway Regional Health System, where he oversees the financial operations of multiple medical facilities and clinics, managing teams responsible for accounts, business office, admissions and medical information. With a track record of success in financial planning, start-up operations and cost control, Mr. Pack has implemented innovative action plans to optimize processes and profitability. He was included in Arkansas Money and Politics magazine’s Distinguished C-Suite Executives list in 2024. Under his guidance, Conway Regional has received numerous accolades, including being named Arkansas Business magazine’s Business of the Year in 2024 and as one of Arkansas Business’ Best Places to Work multiple times. In addition to his CFO responsibilities, Mr. Pack is a fellow of the Healthcare Financial Management Association. Prior to joining Conway Regional, Pack held leadership positions at healthcare organizations such as Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health, Houston-based CHI St. Luke’s, and Irving, Texas-based CHRISTUS Health, where he honed his skills in financial operations and strategic planning.

Sun Park. Executive Vice President and CFO of Tenet Healthcare (Dallas). Mr. Park is executive vice president and CFO for Tenet, a role he took on in January 2024. He handles finance, investor relations, accounting and related functions for the system. He brings strong leadership experience, particularly in the corporate finance and development realm, having previously served as executive vice president and group CFO for pharmaceutical distribution and strategic global sourcing of AmerisourceBergen.

Eric Peburn. Executive Vice President and CFO of Halifax Health (Daytona Beach, Fla.). In 1996, Mr. Peburn joined Halifax as corporate controller and was promoted to director of finance in September 2003. He also spent time as assistant administrator before he became executive vice president and CFO in November 2007. In addition to his role at Halifax Health, Mr. Peburn serves on the executive committee and board of directors for the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce and is a board member of Volusia Health Network, Halifax Insurance Plan and Healthcare Purchasing Alliance.

Robert Pekofske. Vice President of Finance and CFO at Advocate Health (Downers Grove, Ill.). Mr. Pekofske manages Advocate's systemwide financial policies and implements operating unit procedures to ensure system policies are followed. He also manages the system's assets, revenues, expenditures and financial activities. He oversees a total of $2.1 billion in operating revenue. Mr. Pekofske started his career in finance at Evangelical Hospital Association in 1978. In 2023, he celebrated 25 years with Advocate Health.

Jay Pennisson. CFO at Touro (New Orleans). Mr. Pennisson has more than 20 years of experience in financial oversight of healthcare systems and facilities. He currently serves as CFO for Touro, part of LCMC Health. He most recently served as group CFO for Brookwood Baptist Health System and CFO of Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala. In these roles, he was responsible for leading strategic financial planning and implementing revenue cycle related initiatives to improve the financial performance of multiple organizations. He is an active member of Healthcare Financial Management Association.

Frank Pipas. Executive Vice President and CFO of RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, N.J.). As the senior finance executive of New Jersey's largest academic medical healthcare system, Mr. Pipas ensures the delivery of exceptional care to eight counties and five million people. He plays a pivotal role at RWJBarnabas Health, harmonizing processes across facilities to support the system’s unified operating model. In addition to his internal leadership duties, Mr. Pipas oversees strategic investments and serves on the board of JAG Physical Therapy. His commitment to excellence and innovation has significantly enhanced the system’s financial health and operational efficiency.

Alice Pope. Executive Vice President and CFO of Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.). Ms. Pope recently joined Novant Health as executive vice president and CFO. In her role, she provides strategic leadership and planning to maintain financial stability for the system. She comes from Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System, where she was CFO. She has also previously served as chief financial executive at HonorHealth in Scottsdale, Ariz. and Wellmont Health System in Kingsport, Tenn.

Mark Prunoske. Senior Vice President and CFO at UR Medicine Thompson Health and UR Medicine Noyes Health (Canandaigua and Dansville, N.Y.). Mr. Prunoske's tenure as senior vice president of finance and CFO for UR Medicine Thompson Health and Noyes Health entails oversight of a wide array of responsibilities across the two healthcare systems, including leading strategic initiatives to expand revenue, grow service offerings and achieve clean audits. He plays a pivotal role in driving growth, ensuring financial stability and fostering operational efficiency. Mr. Prunoske has received numerous accolades, including the Rochester Business Journal's Financial Executive of the Year Award.

Julia Puchtler. CFO of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia). Ms. Puchtler joined Penn Medicine in 2015 and was vice president of finance operations and budget before being promoted to CFO in 2019. She also has experience as vice president of strategic financial planning and decision support at Trinity Health in Livonia, Mich. In addition to being promoted to CFO in 2019, Ms. Puchtler was named to the 2020 class of the Carol Emmott Fellowship, which was established to uplift and increase visibility for women in health leadership. In July 2024, she will step into the role of senior vice president and CFO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System.

Michael Reney. Executive Vice President and Chief Finance and Business Officer at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston). Mr. Reney was CFO of Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital before joining Dana-Farber in 2015. He also has experience as assistant controller of Massachusetts General Hospital and has held several positions with Partners Healthcare, both in Boston. In addition to his role at Dana-Farber, Mr. Reney is on the board of the Fenway Community Health Center and Medical Academic and Scientific Community Organization.

Josh Repac. CFO of Meritus Health (Hagerstown, Md.). Mr. Repac serves as CFO for Meritus Health, a role that entails overseeing all financial actions of the health system. His responsibilities include managing finances, revenue cycle, supply chain and more. He was promoted to the role in 2022, after serving as vice president of revenue cycle and clinical support services. He played an integral role in an innovative partnership between Meritus and Goodwill, a partnership that created a pathway to employment for underserved community members and established a necessary medical care site.

LuCinda Rider. CFO of UHS Delaware Valley Hospital (Walton, N.Y.). Ms. Rider is responsible for overseeing all financial operations for the progressive critical access hospital. Some of her notable accomplishments include consistently leading the hospital to a positive bottom line 10 years in a row as well as implementing a successful strategic investment and cost containment plan. In addition to her role as CFO, Ms. Rider also serves as the UHS Delaware Valley Hospital compliance officer and as a board chair for UHS Employee Federal Credit Union.

Dan Rieber. CFO at University of Colorado Health (Aurora). Mr. Rieber was appointed CFO at the university system in 2018, overseeing 12 hospitals and 150 clinic locations. He joined the system in 2007 as a director of finance and controller. He has been in healthcare finance for two decades, previously working at Centura Health and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Kevin Roberts. Executive Vice President and CFO of Geisinger (Danville, Pa.). Mr. Roberts joined Geisinger in April 2018 as executive vice president and CFO, responsible for all financial activities in the health system. He most recently served as senior vice president and CFO of St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare. His background is in business development, corporate finance, health plans, mergers and acquisitions and financial operations.

Brigette Rose. Executive Vice President and CFO of LSU Health Sciences Center-Shreveport (La.). Ms. Rose joined LSU Health Sciences Foundation in 2018 and now oversees the health system's finances. She has previous experience as the hospital's department of neurosurgery business director. The health system is currently funding a $60 million expansion project on a center for medical education and wellness to address the healthcare workforce charges.

Susan Rumsey. CFO of UVA Physicians Group (Charlottesville, Va.). Ms. Rumsey serves as UVA Physicians Group's CFO. In her role, she is responsible for the oversight of the organization's finance, accounting, financial planning and analysis, and facilities functions. She joined the organization in 1996 and has since served in various roles of progressive responsibility across finance, planning, analysis and accounting. She is tasked with investing in value-based care initiatives, maintaining a balanced budgement in the face of industry-wide issues with professional reimbursement, overseeing the integration of all revenue cycle functions, leading the finance department in multiyear collaborative projects with the UVA university and medical school, and much more. UVA Physicians Group's support for the UVA academic mission has continued to increase under her leadership, with the fiscal year 2023 investment at $26.4 million.

Mark Runyon. Executive Vice President and CFO at Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital. Mr. Runyon is responsible for overseeing all financial plans for TGH as it continues to grow and expand its services. He works closely with the CEO, board, senior leaders and the entire TGH team to ensure financial stability, integrity and innovation. Under his leadership, TGH has made significant investments in developing a medical and research district in Downtown Tampa, attracting renowned clinicians and researchers to the area. One of Mr. Runyon's primary accomplishments has been his financial support of TGH's academic partnership with the University of South Florida, which has led to the expansion of world-class research conducted by the TGH-USF Health clinical research office. Through this partnership, TGH and USF Health have collaborated on around 350 research and clinical studies, focusing on new ways to prevent, detect and treat diseases. Additionally, Mr. Runyon has been instrumental in expanding TGH's footprint and economic impact through strategic partnerships and acquisitions, including the recent acquisition of TGH North from Bravera Health. He aims to ensure that TGH has the resources, strategy and talent necessary to deliver timely, responsive and affordable patient care.

Randall J. Russell. CFO of Perry County Memorial Hospital (Tell City, Ind.). As CFO for Perry County Memorial Hospital, Mr. Russell is tasked with ensuring the organization's financial health. His work impacts every department, employee and patient. He is skilled at educating board members on critical issues and distilling complex topics, resulting in a knowledgeable and informed executive team. Mr. Russell leads by example to spearhead organizational transformation towards autonomous finance. Prior to joining Perry County Memorial, he served as CFO at Daviess Community Hospital in Washington, Ind.

Cheryl Sadro. Senior Vice President and CFO of Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore). Ms. Sadro assumed the role of senior vice president and CFO for Johns Hopkins Medicine in January 2024. She oversees six hospitals and Johns Hopkins Community Physicians. In addition, she handles joint ventures and subsidiaries like the Johns Hopkins Home Care Group, Health Plans, Surgery Center Series and more. Ms. Sadro brings almost 25 years of experience to the position, including her most recent role as CFO for Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health.

Anthony Saul. Senior Executive Vice President, COO and CFO of Grady Health System (Atlanta). As executive vice president, COO and CFO of Grady Health System, Mr. Saul is responsible for the fiscal health of the system, one of the largest academic safety net health systems in the nation. He focuses on long term financial sustainability and leadership accountability, which ensures that the system invests in people, planning and physical resources that improve the health of the overall community. He advises and supports the CEO and board of directors, and is responsible for the strategic direction of the organization. His is tasked with long-range planning, resource stewardship, capital resource deployment, operational performance and investment strategy. Mr. Saul is a recipient of the Atlanta Business League’s 2022 Men of Influence award.

Kerri Ruppert Schiller. Executive Vice President and CFO at Children’s Hospital of Orange County (Calif.). Throughout Ms. Schiller’s 26-year tenure at Children’s Hospital of Orange County, she has played a pivotal role in transforming CHOC from a regional pediatric hospital to a nationally-recognized pediatric healthcare system. She leads multiple teams across financial planning, accounting, insurance, managed care, risk contracting, information systems, technology, real estate and revenue cycle. Within the first decade of her leadership, CHOC’s revenues increased 215%. Ms. Schiller also helped the healthcare system earn its first standalone rating: an A + credit bond rating from Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor’s. Her financial acumen has been critical in advancing CHOC’s enterprise master plan, which encompasses new construction and significant renovations that will increase the healthcare system's capacity to serve the community's evolving needs. At the heart of this plan is the seven-story Bill Holmes Tower, which opened in 2013 and features new, state-of-the-art operating rooms, cardiac cath labs, imaging, laboratory and pathology services, and Orange County’s first pediatric-only emergency department. Another major enterprise master plan milestone will be the opening of the new nine-story Southwest Tower in 2025, an ambulatory facility featuring a state-of-the art patient and family-friendly environment .

Robert “Bob” Segin. Executive Vice President and CFO of Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.). During his 39 years with Virtua Health, Mr. Segin has been pivotal in enhancing the system’s financial stability and service quality. Under his leadership, Virtua successfully integrated Lourdes Health System, improved operational efficiency through a performance improvement initiative and expanded joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers from 34 to 41 locations in the past year. Mr. Segin also oversaw the creation of the Virtua Health College of Medicine & Life Sciences in partnership with Rowan University and led the development of the $24 million Oliver Station affordable-housing community. Mr. Segin is currently guiding transformative renovations of two of Virtua’s hospitals.

Richard Silveria. Senior Vice President and CFO of Cape Cod Healthcare (Hyannis, Mass.). Mr. Silveria is senior vice president and CFO of Cape Cod Healthcare. From 2017-21, he served as executive vice president and CFO of the University of Chicago Medical Center, overseeing finances for the health system's community health and hospitals division. He previously spent time as senior vice president and CFO of Boston Medical Center. His background also includes 12 years as corporate director of revenue finance at Partners HealthCare in Boston.

Brad Sinclair. CFO at East Jefferson General Hospital (Metairie, La.). Mr. Sinclair came to East Jefferson General Hospital from LCMC Health corporate, where he served as senior vice president of finance since 2022. Prior to his role at LCMC Health corporate he was the CFO at Touro, where he advanced financial strategies and fostered a culture of fiscal responsibility for the hospital. He has nearly 20 years of progressive management and leadership experience working in hospitals and health systems.

Randolph Siwabessy. Senior Vice President of Finance and Value Transformation at UCI Health and CFO at UCI Health and UCI School of Medicine (Orange and Irvine, Calif.). Mr. Siwabessy oversees financial operations across the UCI Health academic and clinical enterprise. His role encompasses a wide range of responsibilities, including financial accounting, planning, managed care contracting, revenue cycle management and supply chain management. Mr. Siwabessy's leadership has been instrumental in driving strong financial performance to support UCI Health's tripartite mission, culminating in notable achievements such as orchestrating a $975 million hospital transaction and integrating revenue cycle management for improved operational efficiency. Under his guidance, UCI Health has earned recognition as a top performer nationally by esteemed organizations like Vizient, The Leapfrog Group, and US News & World Report.

Kevin Smith. CFO of SSM Health (St. Louis). As CFO of SSM Health, Mr. Smith oversees financial services across the four-state network. Since joining the system in November 2023, Mr. Smith has brought a wealth of experience in operational excellence and strategic transformation. At his previous role as CFO of Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health, he implemented a rolling budget process and co-led a $300 million capital campaign to build a new tower on the main campus. Additionally, Mr. Smith oversaw venture capital and private equity collaborations for Luminis Health. His strategic initiatives have consistently improved financial stability and supported organizational growth. Mr. Smith continues to leverage his expertise to drive financial success and operational efficiency at SSM Health.

Omer Sultan. Senior Vice President and CFO at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston). Mr. Sultan oversees the financial landscape of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, managing general accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis and supply chain optimization. Since joining the executive leadership team in 2021, he has been responsible for strategic planning and asset allocation, driving MD Anderson to achieve record-breaking operating revenues exceeding $6.6 billion in the last fiscal year. His collaborative approach fosters financial literacy and empowers decision-making across all operational areas. Mr. Sultan excels in simplifying complex financial data, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions that ensure the institution's financial viability. His leadership supports MD Anderson's mission of growth, outreach and medical innovation.

Vincent Tammaro. CFO and Vice President for Health Services at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus). Since joining in 2022, Mr. Tammaro has spearheaded initiatives to optimize operations, resulting in significant cost savings and revenue growth totaling over $200 million. Mr. Tammaro's commitment to transparency and alignment with industry best practices has not only strengthened the medical center's financial position but also enhanced the overall patient, faculty and staff experience. His vision for integrated and standardized operations has set a new standard of excellence within the organization. With a background spanning from Ernst & Young to executive roles at Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health, Mr. Tammaro brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his current position.

Brett Tande. Corporate Senior Vice President and CFO of Scripps Health (San Diego). Mr. Tande oversees all financial planning and operations for Scripps Health. Since joining in spring of 2022, he has navigated significant financial challenges by implementing initiatives that have improved revenue cycle operations and reduced costs. His strategic decision to withdraw from Medicare Advantage contracts mitigated forecasted losses and enhanced financial stability. Additionally, his management of the organization's investment portfolio has further strengthened Scripps' financial performance, supporting its mission to provide sustainable, high-quality healthcare for the San Diego region. Mr. Tande has also led educational courses for staff, enhancing their understanding of the financial landscape and strategic investments. His efforts have positioned Scripps Health for continued financial success and operational excellence.

Karen Testman, RN. CFO of MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.). Ms. Testman leads the finance division for MemorialCare, a diversified care network with four hospitals and over 300 outpatient locations with hundreds of ambulatory surgery, imaging, dialysis, urgent care, breast health, rehabilitation, dental, primary and specialized care centers, and more. The system was among the first to embrace value-based care and has the region’s most expansive 24/7 virtual options. Combining cost discipline with strong clinical outcomes under Ms. Testman's leadership, MemorialCare has the region’s most value-based employer and health plan contracts. Critical to today’s economic challenges, annual savings to employers and health plans exceed $200 million. She helped guide a customized multi-year direct-to-employer contract between The Boeing Company and MemorialCare, significantly reducing health costs and improving workforce satisfaction and engagement. A popular speaker who is often quoted in industry articles, Ms. Testman was among the first RNs to become CFO of an integrated delivery system. She first joined MemorialCare in 1998, became senior vice president of financial operations, and was promoted to CFO in 2013.

Keith Tickell. Senior Vice President and CFO at Baptist Health (Jacksonville, Fla.). As senior vice president and CFO at Baptist Health, Mr. Tickell leverages over 40 years of financial expertise and leadership. With a background that includes roles in private equity and strategic assets, Mr. Tickell brings a unique perspective to his position, overseeing not only financial operations but also property management and real estate development. He is committed to using facility design to create environments that reflect Baptist Health's mission and provide solace to patients. Under Mr. Tickell's guidance, Baptist Health has earned prestigious accolades, including recognition as a Blue Zones Approved Worksite and receipt of the American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines Stroke Quality Achievement Award. Through his involvement in various leadership positions and community engagement efforts, Mr. Tickell continues to drive Baptist Health's mission of holistic healthcare delivery and excellence.

Paula Tinch. Executive Vice President and CFO of Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.). Ms. Tinch joined Penn State Health in 2019 as executive vice president and CFO. She is responsible for the health system's financial planning, financial risk management and revenue cycle. Prior to joining Penn State Health, Ms. Tinch was senior vice president of finance for Rochester Regional Health in N.Y., where she was responsible for core functions and aspects of the $2.2 billion health system.

Saurabh Tripathi. Executive Vice President and CFO at Ascension (St. Louis). Mr. Tripathi has 25 years of executive experience in leading organizations toward operational excellence and financial health. He leads Ascension's financial strategy, aligning it with the 140-hospital health system’s overarching mission and strategic objectives. He took on the role in April 2024, overseeing all financial operations, including financial planning, reporting, tax and treasury functions, and shared services.

Patt Vilt. Senior Vice President and CFO at Riverside Health (Kankakee, Ill.). Ms. Vilt is in charge of Riverside's financial operations and key strategic responsibilities for the organization. She also leads the system's pharmacy program and serves as its chief compliance officer. She has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare finance, and navigated Riverside through the challenges of COVID-19. She joined the organization in 1995 as a reimbursement analyst and was promoted to CFO in 2021 after moving her way up in the system.

Rick Vincent. Executive Vice President and CFO of the University of Vermont Health Network (Burlington). Drawing on three decades of experience with University of Vermont Health Network and its founding organizations, Mr. Vincent develops and leads integration, stability and sustainability initiatives for the nonprofit, academic system serving a rural region of more than 1 million people. He oversees combined revenue of $3.2 billion for the network's six hospitals and its home health provider. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr. Vincent helped secure $285 million in relief to support patient care and led an accelerated initiative to stabilize post-pandemic finances and spur operational innovations. Amid workforce shortages, he facilitated a new partnership that resulted in the development of housing and childcare to support employees. He also has led system-level integration work that centralized finance functions and leadership, resulting in improved performance and savings.

Jennifer Wakem. CFO of University Medical Center of Southern Nevada (Las Vegas). Ms. Wakem now has five years of experience as CFO of University Medical Center of Southern Nevada. She oversees the financial health of the hospital, which includes Nevada’s only level 1 trauma center, pediatric trauma center, burn care center and transplant center. She has previous experience as associate CFO of Tenet Healthcare.

Tammy Wallace. CFO for UCLA Health (Los Angeles). Ms. Wallace, CFO of UCLA Health, provides strategic financial leadership on both internal and external market opportunities. Her work is instrumental in leading cost savings, developing processes and implementing new technology. She is responsible for overseeing functions including revenue cycle, supply chain, medical coding, mergers and acquisitions, contracting, decision support, chargemaster, third-party reimbursement, service line financial management, accounting and audit, financial planning, and financial technologies. Most recently, she led the financial planning and due diligence for two hospital acquisitions. She also oversaw a transformation model to spearhead consensus-building for margin-enhancing initiatives such as labor efficiencies, pharmacy growth, length of stay reductions, service mix, standardization of implants and supplies, purchasing, strategic pricing and other revenue enhancements. In addition, she supported financial and operational due diligence to assess readiness and launch for an at-risk Medicare Advantage plan. Thanks in large part to her leadership, UCLA Health has one of the nation's strongest cash-on-hand positions to maintain confidence in bond markets and financial liquidity.

Mike Walter. Senior Vice President and CFO of Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.). Mr. Walter was appointed to his current position at Atlantic Health System in September of 2022. At the health system, Mr. Walter oversees fiscal services, revenue cycle and materials management, collaborating closely with hospital presidents and the executive leadership team to drive operational and financial improvements. Under his leadership, Atlantic Health System has maintained a strategically advantageous operating margin despite industry challenges. His efforts have supported Atlantic Health's growth, enabling the system to serve over seven million people across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Mr. Walter's strategic initiatives ensure the system remains financially robust and well-positioned for future expansion.

Cheryl Wathen. Senior Vice President and CFO at Deaconess Health System (Evansville, Ind.). Ms. Wathen has been with Deaconess for 30 years, growing the system from a single hospital to a 13 hospital operation across three states. She has helped to build strategy and ensure that the system has capital to expand. She has set up a patient payment program that allows patients to pay their bills and build credit without occurring interest expenses.

Sean Whilden. Vice President and CFO of Houston Healthcare. Mr. Whilden joined Houston Healthcare in 2012 after serving as system controller of DeKalb Regional Health System in Decatur, Ga. As CFO of Houston Healthcare, he oversees financial aspects of the 282-bed health system that provides inpatient and outpatient services. The health system has seven separate locations and serves around 300,000 people annually.

Bonnie White. CFO of UNM Hospital (Albuquerque). Ms. White oversees the finance department at UNM Hospital, part of the UNM Health System, which includes the only academic medical center in New Mexico. With providers specializing in over 150 areas of medicine, the system cares for over a million patients per year and handles about 22,000 surgical cases annually.

Christine Williams Bond. CFO at University Medical Center New Orleans. Ms. Williams Bond is CFO for the 446-bed University Medical Center New Orleans, part of LCMC Health. She oversees the financial department for the academic hospital. She previously served as assistant CFO at Atlanta Medical Center. She has also held roles as controller at Emory Johns Creek Hospital in Johns Creek, Ga., and Emory Dunwoody Hospital in Atlanta.

Danielle Willis. CFO at Lakeview Hospital (Covington, La.). Ms. Willis was appointed to her current role in April 2024. She brings a strong background in accounting, finance and administrative operations to her role as CFO at Lakeview Hospital. With over 10 years of experience in various industries, including healthcare, not-for-profit organizations, governmental entities and real estate, she most recently held the CFO and chief administrative officer positions at LCMC Health's New Orleans East Hospital. In these roles, Ms. Willis honed her skills in financial management, strategic planning and operations.

Gena Wingfield. Executive Vice President and CFO of Arkansas Children's (Little Rock, Ark.). Ms. Wingfield is the executive vice president and CFO for Arkansas Children's, where she is responsible for all financial matters and functions of the health system. She actively participates in ideating and executing the system's overall strategic plan and determines the financial impact of external factors on the organization, such as changes in Medicaid funding. She brings over 35 years of experience at the health system to her role, and has played a large part in Arkansas Children's becoming financially healthy.

Jeanette Wojtalewicz. Senior Vice President and CFO of CHI Health (Omaha). Ms. Wojtalewicz has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare finance and is a past president of the Healthcare Financial Management Association in Nebraska. In her role as CFO of CHI Health, Ms. Wojtalewicz oversees the financial operations of a 28-hospital, 800-employed physician health system. She also serves on the CyncHealth, Midlands Choice, and Nebraska Total Care boards. Ms. Wojtalewicz has been recognized by a number of organizations for her work, including by the Healthcare Financial Management Association with the Gold Merit Award, and the Lincoln Family Medicine Program with the John C. Finegan Award.

Stacey Woodroof. CFO of Orlando (Fla.) Health Medical Group. In her role as CFO for Orlando Health Medical Group, Ms. Woodroof is accountable for business growth and revenue, financial operations, real estate project management, strategy and acquisition support, and physician compensation contracting. In 2020, she created HealthCare Pink, a project aiming to support working mothers in a COVID-19 world; the project is currently in the final stages of a U.S. trademark status and pending a launch date. In 2019, Ms. Woodroof was recognized with the Nashville Business Journal CFO award for non-profit/institution for her work as a financial steward and leader.

David Wrigley. Executive Vice President and CFO of Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles). Mr. Wrigley is executive vice president and CFO of Cedars-Sinai Health System. He is responsible for financial planning and reporting, revenue cycle, treasury, financial operations, capital structure and planning, risk management, corporate compliance, ventures and technology transfer. He is devoted to Cedar-Sinai's mission and supports its unique role in patient care, research, education and community benefit.

John L. Zabrowski, III. Senior Vice President, CFO and Chief Strategy Officer of VHC Health (Arlington, Va.). A seasoned healthcare executive with over a decade of healthcare industry experience, Mr. Zabrowski focuses on strategic planning and financial stewardship at VHC Health. He owns systemwide strategy and planning, strategic financial planning and analysis, financial reporting, accounting and disbursements, decision support, investment management, revenue cycle, capital funding and more. He has been a key player in aggressively positioning VHC Health for continued high acuity growth through expansions of its specialty programs. Mr. Zabrowski's leadership has led to strong annual revenues, successful renegotiation of major managed care contracts and strategic expansions of trauma, stroke and specialty programs. Under his guidance, VHC Health has garnered numerous awards, including consecutive Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades and recognition for outstanding patient experience by Healthgrades.



Stacey Zimmer. CFO at AVALA (Covington, La.). As CFO, Ms. Zimmer focuses on the AVALA's economic strategy, financial operations, revenue cycle management, risk mitigation and compliance. Her role is key in safeguarding the hospital's financial well-being, sustainability, and expansion initiatives under stringent financial standards and regulatory requirements. She has overseen the expansion of the physician network satellite locations, and is currently laying the groundwork for the hospital's revenue cycle management by investing in a new system to streamline billing and collection activities. Ms. Zimmer works closely with AVALA's physician owners, executive leadership, board of directors and stakeholders to help guide expansion.