UPMC taps health plan CEO

Mary Beth Jenkins was appointed president and CEO of Pittsburgh-based UPMC Health Plan, president of UPMC insurance services division and executive vice president of UPMC.

Ms. Jenkins will take the helm of the UPMC health insurance companies on Jan. 1, according to a news release. She will replace Diane Holder, who will retire at year's end, capping a 40-year career at Pittsburgh-based UPMC.

Ms. Jenkins is a veteran of UPMC Health Plan. She has held various roles in the organization since 1998, and last year, she was appointed executive vice president and COO of UPMC insurance services, according to the release.

UPMC health insurance companies is the second largest provider-sponsored insurer in the U.S., serving more than 4 million members. UPMC also operates more than 40 hospitals and 800 physicians' offices and outpatient centers worldwide.