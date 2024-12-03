New Jersey system CEO to retire

Brian Gragnolati, president and CEO of Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System, plans to retire after a 45-year healthcare career.

Mr. Gragnolati will remain CEO until his successor is selected and steps into the role, according to a Dec. 3 news release. He will then transition to a special advisor role with the board.

"Stepping away from a profession that means so much to me is challenging, but the time is right," Mr. Gragnolati said in the release. "Ten years at Atlantic Health System have flown by, working alongside truly special people who care for people. The last decade has been a capstone to my 45 years in healthcare, and I now find myself looking forward more and more to time with my growing family, who live across the country."

Mr. Gragnolati joined Atlantic Health System as president and CEO in 2015.

Under his leadership, the health system has experienced significant growth across New Jersey, according to the release.

Atlantic Health System now includes 5,400 physicians and 21,000 employees across 550 care sites in 14 counties.

In 2023, Atlantic Health System's network served more than 1 million people. Approximately half of those individuals were involved in risk-sharing arrangements with the organization, including participation in the Medicare Shared Savings Program, direct collaborations with commercial insurers, or the Healthcare Transformation Consortium — a self-insured body of employers that Atlantic formed with other organizations.

The release highlighted other key initiatives under Mr. Gragnolati's leadership, including navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, investing in the development of Atlantic Medical Group, doubling down on investments in accountable care organizations, creating the Healthcare Transformation Consortium — a collaborative of six regional hospitals and health systems — and overseeing a transition to a competency-based board.

Before joining Atlantic Health System, Mr. Gragnolati served as senior vice president of the community division at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore. He also served as board chair of the American Hospital Association in 2019.