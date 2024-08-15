HSHS hospital taps chief administrative officer

Timothy Layman, DNP, RN, was named chief administrative officer of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, Ill.

It is a new role at the system that oversees "nursing, operations and all other organizational functions of the hospital," according to an Aug. 14 news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Layman most recently served as chief nursing officer at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Lewis Gale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg, Va.

Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System includes hospitals and home health programs in Illinois and Wisconsin.