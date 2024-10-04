New York hospital COO exits

John Donnelly, COO of Nassau Health Care Corp., which operates East Meadow, N.Y.-based Nassau University Medical Center, has been dismissed from his role by NHCC and NUMC Chair Matthew Bruderman, Newsday reported Oct. 1.

Hospital spokesperson Tom Basile confirmed to Becker's that Mr. Donnelly is no longer with the organization and declined to provide further details due to it being a personnel matter.

Mr. Donnelly became COO in December 2020 after holding various leadership positions at New York City-based law firm Jackson Lewis, according to his LinkedIn page. Mr. Donnelly had also previously served as a deputy county executive and personnel director for former Nassau County Executive Tom Suozzi.

Mr. Donnelly's departure comes as Nassau University Medical Center seeks $83 million in state funding, multiple permanent leaders, and has filed a financial improvement plan.

The term of Anthony Boutin, MD, as the hospital's president and CEO expired in October 2023. In January, the board voted not to renew Dr. Boutin's contract and began searching for a permanent CEO, along with a chief medical officer and chief nursing officer. Megan Ryan, NHCC's general counsel, was selected as interim president and CEO while continuing to serve as chief legal officer. Grace Ting, MD, serves as interim CMO, and Shannon Costello serves as interim CNO.

In March, James McDonald, MD, state health commissioner, informed the hospital that it would have to agree to state terms, such as submitting a detailed five-year plan for improving operations and reducing losses, to receive the $83 million. Dr. McDonald also pointed to "a distinct lack of transparency and clear communications" between NHCC and state officials. Following the letter, some Nassau County legislators and community stakeholders called for an overhaul and oversight to save NUMC.

The hospital responded by highlighting the expertise of board chair Matthew Bruderman and CFO Perry Sham, who was hired in December.

Regarding a financial plan for NUMC, Ms. Ryan has said NHCC submitted its financial sustainability plan to state officials in fall 2023 and has since worked with NHCC CFO Perry Sham and Mr. Bruderman to refine the plan, which includes aggressively appealing insurance claims denials and limiting overtime and physician bonuses.

In a Sept. 30 letter to workers that was shared with Becker's, Ms. Ryan said the hospital continues to see success with its fiscal reforms.

"As of today, I'm happy to report that we have more than double the cash balances than we had in December of last year, even after our recent payroll, retiree reimbursements, vendor payments and physician faculty practice compensation," she wrote.

Ms. Ryan also noted various other recent achievements, including receiving the Gold Star Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission; recognition for excellence in cardiovascular care; recertification as a level 1 trauma center; creating new positions, including new patient care and employee engagement officers; opening its first community outreach office; and expanding its women's health, pediatrics and general medicine and physical medicine and rehabilitation clinical hours.

Ms. Ryan's letter coincides with discussions among state officials about potentially assuming control of NUMC and appointing a temporary operator, according to Newsday.

"As we have previously stated, NUMC is the county's responsibility," Gordon Tepper, a spokesman for Gov. Kathy Hochul, told the publication. "The state is currently working with the county on a resolution going forward."

NUMC is a public safety-net hospital with about 3,600 employees total.