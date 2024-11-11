ChristianaCare medical group appoints chief APP officer

ChristianaCare has appointed Jasmine Garces-King, DNP, as chief advanced practice officer of its medical group.

In this role, Dr. Garces-King will oversee administration, strategy, performance and professional development for the APP workforce at the Newark, Del.-based health system, according to a Nov. 11 news release.

Dr. Garces-King joined ChristianaCare in 2022 and has served as chief advanced practice clinician of acute surgical services. In her previous role at New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, she played a key role in rebuilding the kidney and pancreas transplant program.

Health systems are increasingly adding APPs to their executive teams as the sector sees significant job growth. At least five health systems have created APP executive positions or added them to their leadership structures this year.