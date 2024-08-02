Hospitals add exec roles to lead growing APP workforce

A growing number of health systems are adding advanced practice providers to their executive teams as the sector sees significant job growth.

According to projections from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nurse practitioner is the fastest-growing occupation in the country, with employment in the profession expected to grow 46% by 2031. Physician assistant employment is also slated to increase nearly 30% in the same time period, placing it among the nation's 20 fastest-growing occupations.

Over the past several months, at least four health systems have created executive APP positions or added them to their leadership structures. Most recently, Cleveland Clinic named Melissa Stoudmire, MSN, APRN, as its first vice president of advanced practice providers.

Ms. Stoudmire stepped into the role Aug. 1 and will lead more than 3,600 PAs, NPs, clinical nurse specialists, certified midwives, certified registered nurse anesthetists and certified anesthesiologist assistants. The creation of the position comes after years of consistent APP employment growth at the system, which has tripled in the past decade, Meredith Foxx, MSN, APRN, senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Cleveland Clinic, told Becker's.

"The value of an executive level APP leader includes a standardized reporting structure of APRN/PAs to ensure APPs are practicing at the top of their license in a positive work environment with a focus on practice, productivity, recruitment and onboarding, annual performance reviews, and quality and compliance," she said.

In June, Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare selected Amanda Connoyer, DNP, APRN, as its first chief advanced practice clinician to oversee the system's 200 APPs. The addition of the role aligns with the health system's shift to a triadic clinical leadership model that includes a physician-in-chief, a surgeon-in-chief and chief advanced practice clinician.

"Advanced practitioners are key drivers and developers of aspects of quality within our system, and that's a key reason for the elevation and recognition of this leadership role," Paul Sierzenski, MD, senior vice president and chief physician executive at Beebe, told Becker's.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tenn., is adding advanced practice practitioners to its segment leadership teams — a change announced in July.

Under the previous model, a triad model led each of the hospital's segments: surgery, medicine, obstetrics, and heart/neuroscience. Each segment was led by an associate nursing officer, associate operating officer and associate chief of staff, whereas the new model incorporates APPs into each of the segments. The APP leaders will report to a senior director of advanced practice — a position that is still open — who will report up to VUH's chief nursing officer.

"Advanced practice practitioners are key to the work that we do," Robin Steaban, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer at the hospital, said in a news release. "They have a unique perspective of patient care, and these leadership roles give them a seat at the table to share their expertise and perspectives to influence our performance."