Vanderbilt adds advanced practice clinicians to leadership team

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Hospital will change its reporting structure and add advanced practice clinician directors to segments of its leadership teams, it announced July 18.

This includes physician assistants, nurse practitioners, certified registered nurse anesthetists and certified midwives. As it stands, the hospital employs over 300 advanced practice providers.

The hospital will shift its reporting structure to include advanced practice clinicians in each reporting segment. Accompanying the advanced practice clinicians in the new leadership structure of each hospital segment, there will also be an associate nursing officer, associate operating officer and associate chief of staff.

The selected advanced practice clinicians will report to a senior director of advanced practice, a role it has yet to fill, according to the release.

"Advanced practice practitioners are key to the work that we do," Robin Steaban, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer at Vanderbilt University Hospital, said in the release. "They have a unique perspective of patient care, and these leadership roles give them a seat at the table to share their expertise and perspectives to influence our performance."

The inaugural directors of advanced practice will lead in this new capacity across the following segments: