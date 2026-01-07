What culture means to OhioHealth’s CHRO

Tristan Hall, senior vice president and CHRO of Columbus-based OhioHealth, shared a candid reflection on culture and leadership amid uncertain times in a Jan. 7 LinkedIn post.

“We are operating in deeply uncertain and often unsettling times,” he said. “Pressure is coming from many directions at once; workforce shortages, margin compression, capacity constraints, regulatory complexity, political chaos and the emotional weight carried by those who care for others every day. What often gets overlooked is this simple truth, pressure does not change culture. It reveals it.”

Mr. Hall said that culture is most visible through how leaders respond when the path forward is unclear, not through “strategy decks or value statements.” In healthcare, when employees experience emotions from hope to anxiety, a strong leader acknowledging those feelings can provide both clarity and direction.

“People are not expecting certainty in uncertain times,” he said. “They are expecting honesty, presence and steadiness.”

He also stressed that culture is not driven by programs or owned by human resources, but is shaped daily through leadership tone, presence and behavior.

Small moments can also carry deep consequences, he said, from how a leader responds to bad news, communicates during times of uncertainty and balances urgency with empathy.

“At its core, culture is about dignity,” he said. “It is about honoring the humanity of the people who show up every day to care for others. In healthcare, that responsibility is non-negotiable.”