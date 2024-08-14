Mass General Brigham hospital president steps down

Lynnette Watkins, MD, has stepped down as president and COO of Northampton, Mass.-based Cooley Dickinson Hospital, part of Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham.

Dr. Watkins' last day in the role was July 31. Debra Rogers became interim president and COO on Aug. 1, a health system spokesperson confirmed.

Ms. Rogers has more than three decades of experience in healthcare management, most recently as senior vice president for ophthalmology at Mass Eye and Ear in Boston, also affiliated with Mass General Brigham.

"After a great deal of consideration and personal reflection, I have decided the time is right for me to seek out new challenges and though I feel sad to leave, I am proud of all we have accomplished these past few years and am confident that Cooley Dickinson is continuing on a strong path full of promise for our patients, staff, and community," Dr. Watkins wrote in a July 12 letter shared with staff.

Dr. Watkins became president in 2021. She led the hospital through its $26 million emergency department renovation and developing a certified nurse aide program through a partnership with Longmeadow, Mass.-based Bay Path University, according to an announcement shared with staff.