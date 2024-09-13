Johns Hopkins Hospital names physician-in-chief

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine has named Nadia Hansel, MD, physician-in-chief of The Johns Hopkins Hospital. She has also been appointed director of the Department of Medicine, making her the first woman to hold that position in the department's 131-year history.

Dr. Hansel, a pulmonary and critical care physician, is also the William Osler Professor of Medicine, according to a Sept. 12 news release from the health system.



She previously served as director of the division of pulmonary and critical care medicine at the hospital and as associate dean of research at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore.