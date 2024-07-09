Idaho health system taps CFO from Steward

Andrew Cass -

Rexburg, Idaho-based Madisonhealth has named Katie Clement CFO, according to a post on her LinkedIn page. 

Ms. Clement joins the health system from Port Arthur, Texas-based Medical Center of Southeast Texas, where she served as interim CFO since January, according to her LinkedIn page. She joined the hospital in September as director of finance and operations analysis. Southeast Texas is part of Dallas-based Steward Health Care.

She previously served as vice president of finance and CFO in Salt Lake City for Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health, according to her LinkedIn page. 

