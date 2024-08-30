Advocate Aurora Health exec returns to MaineHealth

Adrian Moran, MD, will soon join Portland-based MaineHealth after serving as chief medical officer of an Advocate Aurora Health hospital since 2022.

On Oct. 31, Dr. Moran will become chief medical and transformation officer at MaineHealth, where he previously worked for nearly 20 years, according to a MaineHealth news release shared with Becker's.

He is currently the CMO of Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee. The hospital is part of Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee.