Froedtert Hospital taps Ochsner leader as next president

Austin Reeder has been named the next president of Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, effective Feb. 10.

Mr. Reeder currently serves as system vice president and COO at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, according to a Dec. 6 Froedtert news release.

He joined New Orleans-based Ochsner Health in 2017, initially serving as CEO of St. Charles Parish Hospital in Luling, La. He was later named vice president of hospital operations and patient throughput at Ochsner Medical Center-New Orleans.

Froedtert Hospital, the 766-bed academic medical center of Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network, operates the region's only adult level 1 trauma center, the release said.